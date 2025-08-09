EXCLUSIVE: 'Superman' Star David Corenswet Hailed as 'The Hottest Man In Hollywood'... Leaving Ben Affleck 'Livid' After He Was Pushed Out of The Film's Franchise
New Superman star David Corenswet is winning rave reviews and being hailed as the hottest leading man in Hollywood, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the young stud is leaving older superhero hunks Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill eating his dust.
Superman reaped a whopping $125 million in its opening weekend, and now everyone is talking about the 32-year-old Philadelphia native as Tinseltown's new action hero.
The Newest Hero In Town
"David is the full package. He's talented and charismatic, and he's got that old-school matinee idol look that's so rare," said an insider. "He's got Hollywood falling at his feet. Everyone wants to work with him right now."
Sources said Corenswet's rocket to stardom is a tough pill to swallow for 42-year-old Cavill, especially after he publicly teased his Superman comeback.
"He was so sure he was back in, and then he got blindsided and replaced, which was so embarrassing," shared the insider. "He's still licking his wounds and now he has to see David being touted as the next big thing."
While Affleck, 52, never played Superman, he did portray the late actor George Reeves, who starred as the Man of Steel in the 1950s TV series.
Affleck also had a lukewarm turn as Batman, which didn't win him any awards.
"Ben isn't having an easy time of David's massive success," noted the insider. "He has a lot of mixed emotions about his time playing Batman and the way he was pushed out of that franchise."
Corenswet is not new to acting, having played the villain Scott in last summer's blockbuster Twisters and had a role in the Apple TV+ miniseries Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram.
Superhero Fame
EXCLUSIVE: Lights Will Guide You... Back to Chris Martin? Coldplay Frontman Begs Ex Dakota Johnson to Give Him Another Chance... After She Was Spotted Partying With World’s Most Eligible Bachelor Tom Brady
But insiders are saying Superman has launched him to superstardom.
Added the source: "David's success and all the buzz around him is a bitter reminder for Ben and Henry that their days of playing superheroes are long over."