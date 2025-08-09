EXCLUSIVE: 'Superman' Star David Corenswet Hailed as 'The Hottest Man In Hollywood'... Leaving Ben Affleck 'Livid' After He Was Pushed Out of The Film's Franchise

Sources said Corenswet's rocket to stardom is a tough pill to swallow for 42-year-old Cavill, especially after he publicly teased his Superman comeback.

"He was so sure he was back in, and then he got blindsided and replaced, which was so embarrassing," shared the insider. "He's still licking his wounds and now he has to see David being touted as the next big thing."

While Affleck, 52, never played Superman, he did portray the late actor George Reeves, who starred as the Man of Steel in the 1950s TV series.