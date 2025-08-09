Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lights Will Guide You... Back to Chris Martin? Coldplay Frontman Begs Ex Dakota Johnson to Give Him Another Chance... After She Was Spotted Partying With World’s Most Eligible Bachelor Tom Brady

chris martin begs dakota johnson second chance after tom brady sighting
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin reportedly pleaded with ex Dakota Johnson for another chance after her outing with Tom Brady.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 9 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Newly single Dakota Johnson is so busy mingling on a girls' trip aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean with Kate Hudson and a few hot guys – including Tom Brady – that she's completely ignoring her ex Chris Martin's pleas to take him back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the Fifty Shades of Grey alum, 35, is having the time of her life while the Coldplay frontman, 48, struggles to move on.

'Chris Is Lost Without Her'

Dakota Johnson cruised Ibiza with Kate Hudson and Tom Brady over the July 4 weekend.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson cruised Ibiza with Kate Hudson and Tom Brady over the July 4 weekend.

"Chris is absolutely lost without her," said an insider. "He didn't realize how much he depended on Dakota until she walked away.

"He's been trying to call her, sending messages, trying to start things back up, but she's not really responding the way he'd hoped. They've broken up before and always gotten back together, that's their pattern."

While Martin was moping back in the U.S., the Madame Web star was whooping it up on a cruise off the coast of Ibiza, Spain, with Hudson, Brady, and some other friends over the July 4 weekend. She's also gotten chummy with her Materialists costar Pedro Pascal and a few other guys who've been circling her.

"She's letting her hair down and cutting loose, and her friends couldn't be happier for her," the source said. "She's enjoying this new solo chapter and focusing on her career and her friendships.

"Chris thought she'd come running back like before, but no. And it's rubbing salt in the wound because she's not staying home or hiding out. She's out there living her best life and being very unapologetic about it."

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Pedro Pascal is among the friends rallying around Johnson as Chris Martin pleads for reconciliation.

An insider reported the Viva la Vida singer is heartbroken, barely sleeping, and convinced he made a huge mistake letting her go.

But according to her friends: "she's been cooped up in that mental prison of a relationship for far too long."

Calling It Quits

chris martin begs dakota johnson second chance after tom brady sighting
Source: MEGA

Sources said the Coldplay singer regrets losing Johnson while she embraces freedom and fresh beginnings.

In June, it emerged, Johnson and the English rocker had broken up after an eight-year on-again, off-again relationship.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Johnson found Martin controlling and his antisocial behavior stifling. He wanted her home, not going out with friends – but now, post-breakup, it looks like she's making up for lost time.

