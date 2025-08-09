EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Roll Drops 200 Pounds After Tipping The Scale at 547 Pounds – How Country Crooner Shed Massive Amount Of Weight Before Heading Out on Tour
Newly minted fitness fan Jelly Roll is half the man he used to be – the plus-size country crooner has lost almost 200 pounds, dropping from 540 to 357 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Son of a Sinner singer showed off his slimmed-down shape during a recent appearance at sports commentator Pat McAfee's Big Night AHT event in Pittsburgh.
Dropping The Pounds
"I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby," he told the cheering crowd.
Besides changing his diet, the 40-year-old has begun working out with a personal trainer, including running on a track, to get in shape.
"I've been really kicking a**, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week," he told People in April 2024. "I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."
"I feel really good. I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour."
The American Idol artist in residence even took part in the 2 Bears 5K race in L.A. last year, and again in Tampa this past May.
Now he said his goal is to be on the cover of Men's Health by March 2026.
Bunnie Joins His Journey
Roll's 44-year-old wife, Dumb Blonde podcast host Bunnie Xo, has joined him on his weight-loss journey.
She admitted she had been "micro-dosing" the weight-loss medication tirzepatide, which is sold under the brand name Zepbound, but was still "hungry as s**t."