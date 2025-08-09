EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Roll Drops 200 Pounds After Tipping The Scale at 547 Pounds – How Country Crooner Shed Massive Amount Of Weight Before Heading Out on Tour

"I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby," he told the cheering crowd.

Besides changing his diet, the 40-year-old has begun working out with a personal trainer, including running on a track, to get in shape.

"I've been really kicking a**, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week," he told People in April 2024. "I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."