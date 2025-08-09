Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Roll Drops 200 Pounds After Tipping The Scale at 547 Pounds – How Country Crooner Shed Massive Amount Of Weight Before Heading Out on Tour

photo of Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll dropped 200 pounds after tipping the scale at 547 pounds before his upcoming tour.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 9 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Newly minted fitness fan Jelly Roll is half the man he used to be – the plus-size country crooner has lost almost 200 pounds, dropping from 540 to 357 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Son of a Sinner singer showed off his slimmed-down shape during a recent appearance at sports commentator Pat McAfee's Big Night AHT event in Pittsburgh.

Article continues below advertisement

Dropping The Pounds

Article continues below advertisement
At 'Pat McAfee's Big Night AHT,' Jelly Roll vowed: 'I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds.'
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll vowed: 'I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby," he told the cheering crowd.

Besides changing his diet, the 40-year-old has begun working out with a personal trainer, including running on a track, to get in shape.

"I've been really kicking a**, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week," he told People in April 2024. "I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

Article continues below advertisement
The 'American Idol' star eyes a 'Men's Health' cover after racing in L.A. and Tampa.
Source: MEGA

The 'American Idol' star eyes a 'Men's Health' cover after racing in L.A. and Tampa.

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel really good. I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour."

The American Idol artist in residence even took part in the 2 Bears 5K race in L.A. last year, and again in Tampa this past May.

Now he said his goal is to be on the cover of Men's Health by March 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Joins His Journey

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry Could Be Battered by More 'Bullying and Misogyny' Claims as Fallout Over His Charity Collapse Takes Brutal Twist

Photo of Jaime King and Kyle Newman

EXCLUSIVE: Jaime King Ordered to Reveal Financial Information After Failing to Pay Over $100K to Ex Kyle Newman's Divorce Lawyers Following Nasty Split

Article continues below advertisement
Bunnie Xo revealed she was 'micro-dosing' Zepbound but still felt 'hungry as s**t.'
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo revealed she was 'micro-dosing' Zepbound but still felt 'hungry as s**t.'

Roll's 44-year-old wife, Dumb Blonde podcast host Bunnie Xo, has joined him on his weight-loss journey.

She admitted she had been "micro-dosing" the weight-loss medication tirzepatide, which is sold under the brand name Zepbound, but was still "hungry as s**t."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.