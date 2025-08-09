EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry Could Be Battered by More 'Bullying and Misogyny' Claims as Fallout Over His Charity Collapse Takes Brutal Twist

Prince Harry could be hit with more allegations of bullying and misogyny in the wake of a bruising Charity Commission investigation into his African charity Sentebale – despite the UK regulator stating it had found no evidence of systemic misconduct in the group, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry has dramatically exited the good cause following a long-running dispute between the 40-year-old, other former trustees, and the charity’s chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka, 45, over the governance of Sentebale, which was co-founded by the Duke and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, 58, in 2006.

The charity, which works with vulnerable children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, became embroiled in internal conflict that culminated in Harry's resignation and an official investigation.