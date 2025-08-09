EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry Could Be Battered by More 'Bullying and Misogyny' Claims as Fallout Over His Charity Collapse Takes Brutal Twist
Prince Harry could be hit with more allegations of bullying and misogyny in the wake of a bruising Charity Commission investigation into his African charity Sentebale – despite the UK regulator stating it had found no evidence of systemic misconduct in the group, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry has dramatically exited the good cause following a long-running dispute between the 40-year-old, other former trustees, and the charity’s chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka, 45, over the governance of Sentebale, which was co-founded by the Duke and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, 58, in 2006.
The charity, which works with vulnerable children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, became embroiled in internal conflict that culminated in Harry's resignation and an official investigation.
No Evidence Of Bullying?
The UK Charity Commission has announced it found "no evidence of widespread or systematic bullying or harassment, including misogyny or misogynoir" in the organization.
However, it criticized all parties involved in the public power struggle and expressed concern over the charity's tarnished reputation.
The watchdog added that it was not within its remit to investigate individual allegations.
Dr Chandauka had accused Harry of orchestrating what she described as a campaign of bullying "at scale" – allegations strongly denied by the prince and his associates.
A source close to the Duke said the claims were "completely false" and an attempt to discredit him.
There's Still Tension In The Charity
Despite the regulator's findings, tensions remain high.
Sentebale issued a statement saying: "The Charity Commission is explicitly clear, including in its public guidance, that it is not the commission's responsibility to adjudicate or mediate internal disputes. This includes individual allegations of bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir."
It continued: "As a result, the commission has not investigated any individual allegations and therefore has not made any findings in relation to individuals, including Prince Harry. The issues not investigated by the commission can and may be dealt with through avenues more appropriate than the commission."
The Charity 'Ignored Key Concerns'
The comment has raised concerns among those close to the Duke that the allegations may resurface in a different forum.
A source close to the original board of trustees, many of whom are longtime supporters of Harry, said: "Bringing up these unproven accusations again is both inflammatory and disappointing, especially since the commission has already found no evidence to back them.
"It is a heavy hint this isn't over yet for Harry, and he could face more allegations of the type originally leveled at him."
The former trustees also accused the commission of failing to address their complaints about Chandauka's leadership.
In a statement, they said: "The Charity Commission ignored key concerns and irrefutable evidence that we raised about oversight and governance. Their failure to act risks damaging public trust in charities."
The commission, in turn, said the conflict with Harry had "severely impacted the charity's reputation and risked undermining public trust."
It issued an action plan to help restore stability and urged all parties to "channel their belief in the charity's mission in a constructive and collaborative way."
Sentebale has welcomed the conclusion of the case and reiterated its commitment to moving forward.
A spokesperson said the charity looked ahead with confidence to a future "free from interference."