EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason Dakota Johnson Dumped Chris Martin — As Pals Warn Her Never to Take Him Back

"Dakota loved Chris. She still does, but he became way too controlling and dependent on her in the end," our insider said.

They added: "It became suffocating and unbearable to live with. If she went away or wasn't answering his calls for any length of time, he'd fly off the handle – even when they were in the same city.

"He was also a sourpuss who didn't approve of her going out with friends, and preferred to stay in all the time instead of enjoying a social life."

As RadarOnline.com reported in April, sources said pals were concerned the publicity-shy hitmaker was holding back the beauty from circulating among Hollywood filmmakers and furthering her career.