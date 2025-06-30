Your tip
Dakota Johnson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason Dakota Johnson Dumped Chris Martin — As Pals Warn Her Never to Take Him Back

dakota johnson dumped chris martin rekindled romance feared
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson dumped Chris Martin over his 'control' issues, say pals.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 30 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Clingy Chris Martin was kicked to the curb by former fiancée Dakota Johnson because the Fifty Shades of Grey siren grew tired of the Coldplay rocker's controlling ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, the needy Brit, 48, is licking his wounds, while Johnson, 35, is telling pals there's no turning back, sources tell us.

'Too Needy'

Coldplay frontman Martin's clinginess left Johnson craving freedom.

"Dakota loved Chris. She still does, but he became way too controlling and dependent on her in the end," our insider said.

They added: "It became suffocating and unbearable to live with. If she went away or wasn't answering his calls for any length of time, he'd fly off the handle – even when they were in the same city.

"He was also a sourpuss who didn't approve of her going out with friends, and preferred to stay in all the time instead of enjoying a social life."

As RadarOnline.com reported in April, sources said pals were concerned the publicity-shy hitmaker was holding back the beauty from circulating among Hollywood filmmakers and furthering her career.

Freedom At Last

The 'Fifty Shades' star's inner circle is celebrating her split from the needy Brit rocker.

An insider added: "Dakota is getting her groove back now and looking up her old friends – many of whom Chris wouldn't tolerate for one reason or another – and they're cheering this split from the rooftops and so glad to have her back.

"The only worry among her friends is the idea that she may eventually take him back. But Dakota is swearing up and down that it's for good this time – mainly because she can't stomach being with a guy who won't allow her basic liberty."

