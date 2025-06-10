Dakota Johnson Gives 'Savage and Unfiltered' Answer About Dating Life On Live Television — After Ex Chris Martin Sobs On Stage Following Their Split

On Monday, Johnson made an appearance on the Today show to promote her new movie Materialists with her co-star Chris Evans and left both men speechless during their segment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dakota Johnson has given a very "savage and unfiltered" answer when questioned about dating.

During the interview, host Craig Melvin asked the two about a dating non-negotiable if they were given a real-life matchmaker.

Evans, who is married, replied: "They must love dogs ― gotta love dogs. If you’re not a dog person, what are we doing?"

While Evans' response was a bit more fit for morning television, Johnson left the crew, Melvin and her co-star in shock with her blunt reply.

“Like, not an a------?,” the actress said before the entire crew started laughing.

Host Melvin looked completely shocked and nodded his head before Evans added: "That's concise! There it is. Nail on the head."

Melvin agreed and said: "Nail on the head. And we’re actually going to probably have to clean that up for the West Coast feed. That’s OK."