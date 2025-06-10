Dakota Johnson Gives 'Savage and Unfiltered' Answer About Dating Life On Live Television — After Ex Chris Martin Sobs On Stage Following Their Split
Dakota Johnson has given a very "savage and unfiltered" answer when questioned about dating.
On Monday, Johnson made an appearance on the Today show to promote her new movie Materialists with her co-star Chris Evans and left both men speechless during their segment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dating Requirements
During the interview, host Craig Melvin asked the two about a dating non-negotiable if they were given a real-life matchmaker.
Evans, who is married, replied: "They must love dogs ― gotta love dogs. If you’re not a dog person, what are we doing?"
While Evans' response was a bit more fit for morning television, Johnson left the crew, Melvin and her co-star in shock with her blunt reply.
“Like, not an a------?,” the actress said before the entire crew started laughing.
Host Melvin looked completely shocked and nodded his head before Evans added: "That's concise! There it is. Nail on the head."
Melvin agreed and said: "Nail on the head. And we’re actually going to probably have to clean that up for the West Coast feed. That’s OK."
Fan Reaction
Fans were quick to praise the very blunt actress in the comments section.
One wrote: "Perfect...loved the background laughter."
Another added: "A savage and unfiltered queen. I have always loved her!"
A third wrote: "Chris Martin must be crying in the corner somewhere."
The Split
Johnson clearly knows what she wants in a relationship – which works out because it was reported she split from her longtime partner, Chris Martin, after 8 years together.
After many years of being on-again-off-again, the romance reportedly has run its course for good, as a source claimed their split "feels final this time."
The former couple was rumored to be on the rocks in August 2024 – but that was shut down by a rep for the Fifty Shades of Grey star, who insisted the pair was "happily together."
Controlling Chris?
Amid all of the rocky romance rumors, it was also reported Martin was "controlling" when it came to Johnson's career.
Insiders claimed the actress was "being manipulated" by Martin and said her inner circle questioned the toll his influence was having on her career.
An insider said: "Dakota is on track to spend the rest of her life with Chris. But her friends are asking: Is that really a good thing? When Chris isn't on the road, he insists on Dakota being around him all the time, and so much of this relationship has seen them sequestered from the rest of the world.
"That's okay for a press-shy rock star who has been in the game for 25-plus years. But he's not doing Dakota and her career any favors with this behavior."
Just days before Johnson's brutal answer on live television, her ex, Martin, sobbed uncontrollably on stage during one of his performances in Las Vegas.
The clip was captioned: "Home is heartbroken."
Many users took to the comments section and sided with Johnson, with one saying: "it’s giving...man who only cares once it’s over."
Another added: "She deserved someone who was sure about her, he had time."
A third wrote: "I’d be screaming and crying too if I lost Dakota Johnson."