Dakota Johnson 'Endured 10 Months of Pain' Before Finally Splitting From 'Clingy' Chris Martin — After Coldplay Frontman Grew to 'Despise' Her Movie Sex Scenes
Dakota Johnson endured "10 months of pain" before her relationship with Chris Martin finally ended over his "needy" behavior.
RadarOnline.com this week reported how the pair had finally called time on their eight-year romance, which has been tainted with rumors of unrest for years.
'The Relationship Had Stalled'
They got engaged in 2020 but never made it up the aisle, and a big factor behind the lack of commitment was the Coldplay frontman's controlling antics.
Indeed, according to insiders, Martin, 48, was not happy with Johnson, 35, taking on raunchy roles, which she'd become accustomed to since starring in the 50 Shades of Gray films.
But the past 10 months have been particularly difficult for Johnson as she weighed up whether to finally end the on-off relationship for good, as the singer continued to spend more and more time on the road.
Martin's 'Insane' Touring Schedule
A source said: "Dakota wanted this relationship to work.
"She not only loves Chris, but his two kids, and that loss feels incredibly painful.
"The decision to end things was amicable, but Dakota is finding it hard.
"Over the past year, it became clear that their relationship had stalled and wasn’t moving forwards.
"Having children together didn't seem to be on the cards, and their careers have been pulling them in different directions.
"Chris has been on tour for three years, his schedule is insane.
"Settling down, as in Chris properly taking his foot off the pedal, isn't going to happen.
"And, ultimately, it was one of the many straws that broke the back of them."
Swerving Raunchy Roles
RadarOnline.com revealed in April that Johnson was deliberately swerving racy roles due to the Coldplay star.
Insiders claimed the actress was "being manipulated" by her older partner, and said her inner circle questioned the impact the relationship was having on her career.
An insider added: "Dakota is on track to spend the rest of her life with Chris. But her friends are asking: Is that really a good thing? When Chris isn't on the road, he insists on Dakota being around him all the time, and so much of this relationship has seen them sequestered from the rest of the world.
"That's okay for a press-shy rock star who has been in the game for 25-plus years. But he's not doing Dakota and her career any favors with this behavior."
After Johnson's Madame Webb flop, sources said she should have been on the hunt for a redeeming role instead of spending all her time with the Yellow hitmaker.
They said: "Dakota needs to be out there circulating socially and meeting new filmmakers and collaborators, not cooped up in Chris' Malibu house for weeks on end.
"It takes her out of the game, it takes her off people's minds, and things would definitely be different for her if she weren't in the relationship."
While Johnson may have had the support of Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, the source said it hasn't done her much good.
The insider added: "Dakota wants to be the biggest female star in Hollywood, and her relationship with Chris is narrowing her horizons, not broadening them.
"He is handsome and has hundreds of millions of dollars. But that’s not exactly winning Dakota much sympathy when she really needs the entire town rooting for her and helping her to make another hit on the level of her Fifty Shades breakout."