Dakota Johnson 'Endured 10 Months of Pain' Before Finally Splitting From 'Clingy' Chris Martin — After Coldplay Frontman Grew to 'Despise' Her Movie Sex Scenes

RadarOnline.com this week reported how the pair had finally called time on their eight-year romance , which has been tainted with rumors of unrest for years.

Dakota Johnson endured "10 months of pain" before her relationship with Chris Martin finally ended over his "needy" behavior.

Johnson realized the romance was not moving forward, despite her engagement to Martin.

But the past 10 months have been particularly difficult for Johnson as she weighed up whether to finally end the on-off relationship for good, as the singer continued to spend more and more time on the road.

Indeed, according to insiders, Martin, 48, was not happy with Johnson, 35, taking on raunchy roles, which she'd become accustomed to since starring in the 50 Shades of Gray films.

They got engaged in 2020 but never made it up the aisle, and a big factor behind the lack of commitment was the Coldplay frontman's controlling antics.

The Coldplay frontman's jet-setting drove a massive wedge between him and Johnson.

A source said: "Dakota wanted this relationship to work.

"She not only loves Chris, but his two kids, and that loss feels incredibly painful.

"The decision to end things was amicable, but Dakota is finding it hard.

"Over the past year, it became clear that their relationship had stalled and wasn’t moving forwards.

"Having children together didn't seem to be on the cards, and their careers have been pulling them in different directions.

"Chris has been on tour for three years, his schedule is insane.

"Settling down, as in Chris properly taking his foot off the pedal, isn't going to happen.

"And, ultimately, it was one of the many straws that broke the back of them."