Sting, 73, Being Sued for Millions in Lost Royalties by Two Ex-bandmates After Years-long Rift: 'This Has Been Coming for Quite Some Time'
Every little thing Sting does isn't magic to his former bandmates from The Police, as they're suing the singer for millions in lost royalties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland claim their former lead singer and bassist, 73, did not give them songwriting credit on the band's biggest hit, Every Breath You Take, as well as other material.
'Substantial' Damages
Sting is referred to as his birth name, Gordon Matthew Sumner, in the claim lodged in a London High Court, with Summers, 82, and Copeland, 73, saying they're owed "substantial” damages after years of legal infighting.
"This has been coming for quite some time. Lawyers tried repeatedly to reach an out-of-court settlement but hit a stalemate," an insider revealed.
"Andy and Stewart decided there was no alternative than court so pressed the button. They say they are owed millions in lost royalties."
Sting's Magnetic Publishing Limited is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Every Breath You Take was the biggest single of 1983, and Sting reportedly still makes a fortune in royalties as the sole credited songwriter.
Solo Success
The Police formed in London in 1977 and went on to find commercial success in the U.S. with their singles Don't Stand So Close to Me and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, both of which were penned by Sting.
His handsome good looks helped make the band a breakout hit after MTV debuted in 1980, and fans were able to watch the band's music videos. Their final album, Synchronicity, dropped in 1983 and became a number one hit in both the U.S. and around the world.
The Police officially called it quits in 1986 after too much band infighting, but by then, Sting had already become a successful solo artist thanks to his smash debut album The Dream of the Blue Turtles, released in June 1985. It featured the hit If You Love Somebody Set Them Free as the lead-off single.
Sting has gone on to release 14 more studio albums over the years, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished musical artists of his generation.
Getting Back Together
The Police were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003, with super fan Gwen Stefani doing the honors.
The band reunited for the first time in 18 years to play at the ceremony. Summers jokingly thanked the band's accountant, "who kept charge of all that incredible amount of cash that came flowing through as we worked away at it" back in the day.
He went on to snark, "I'd like to make it very clear that there's absolutely no ego in our band whatsoever," referring to stories that circulated over the years that Sting's desire for solo success was what caused the band's demise.
The Police got together one last time for a reunion tour in 2007, which marked their 30th anniversary since the group's founding. It made a massive $360million haul, proving nostalgia never dies.
Sting's Songwriting Makes Big Bucks
Sting revealed in 2018 how Sean "Diddy" Combs' sampling of Every Breath You Take makes him a fortune annually.
The disgraced rapper used the song in his 1997 mega-hit I'll Be Missing You, a tribute to his friend and collaborator, the late Notorious B.I.G., who was murdered earlier that year. It went on to spend 11 weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart.
Combs never asked for permission to use the song, resulting in a huge legal settlement for Sting.
The Waves of Gold singer told Charlamagne Tha God that he makes $2,000 a day – or $730,000 a year – from the music mogul, and it will continue for "the rest of his life."