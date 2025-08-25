Sting, 73, Being Sued for Millions in Lost Royalties by Two Ex-bandmates After Years-long Rift: 'This Has Been Coming for Quite Some Time'

Sting is referred to as his birth name, Gordon Matthew Sumner, in the claim lodged in a London High Court, with Summers, 82, and Copeland, 73, saying they're owed "substantial” damages after years of legal infighting.

"This has been coming for quite some time. Lawyers tried repeatedly to reach an out-of-court settlement but hit a stalemate," an insider revealed.

"Andy and Stewart decided there was no alternative than court so pressed the button. They say they are owed millions in lost royalties."

Sting's Magnetic Publishing Limited is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Every Breath You Take was the biggest single of 1983, and Sting reportedly still makes a fortune in royalties as the sole credited songwriter.