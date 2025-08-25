Peace Talks Nightmare: Meghan Markle Refuses to Call Truce With Prince Harry's Family — as He Begs to End Estrangement Over Dying King Charles' Cancer Battle

RadarOnline.com can reveal the As Ever founder is said to be up in arms over a set of "rules" the couple will have to follow if they have any shot at all of stepping back into the royal family.

Prince Harry and King Charles may be on their way to a reconciliation, according to rumors, but there could be one final hurdle: Meghan Markle .

Markle may get in the way of Charles and Harry's reconciliation.

"The Palace is pushing for a formal contract," a source told Closer U.K. "It would be an official set of boundaries covering when and how the Sussexes can appear at events, what information is shared, and what is kept strictly behind closed doors."

The insider continued: "The idea is to stop any future royal dramas before they start by making the rules crystal clear and enforceable. The King's view is that they should protect the institution first and deal with the emotions later. They are trying to find some middle ground, but both sides are firmly stuck on what they want out of a deal.

"It's two completely different starting points. – one side's wishlist is the other's list of non-negotiables. Aides on both sides are quite literally pulling their hair out."

However, while the insider claimed Harry, 40, is open and has "offered a degree of transparency," the same can't be said for his wife.