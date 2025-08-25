Peace Talks Nightmare: Meghan Markle Refuses to Call Truce With Prince Harry's Family — as He Begs to End Estrangement Over Dying King Charles' Cancer Battle
Prince Harry and King Charles may be on their way to a reconciliation, according to rumors, but there could be one final hurdle: Meghan Markle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the As Ever founder is said to be up in arms over a set of "rules" the couple will have to follow if they have any shot at all of stepping back into the royal family.
Details Of The Proposed Reconciliation
"The Palace is pushing for a formal contract," a source told Closer U.K. "It would be an official set of boundaries covering when and how the Sussexes can appear at events, what information is shared, and what is kept strictly behind closed doors."
The insider continued: "The idea is to stop any future royal dramas before they start by making the rules crystal clear and enforceable. The King's view is that they should protect the institution first and deal with the emotions later. They are trying to find some middle ground, but both sides are firmly stuck on what they want out of a deal.
"It's two completely different starting points. – one side's wishlist is the other's list of non-negotiables. Aides on both sides are quite literally pulling their hair out."
However, while the insider claimed Harry, 40, is open and has "offered a degree of transparency," the same can't be said for his wife.
Meghan Won't Agree?
"Harry is open to sharing details of his public engagements in advance to avoid diary clashes," the source continued. "The Sussexes have also floated the proposals around security guarantees during UK visits, and the possibility of more regular, structured contact to repair family ties.
"But these have landed badly. They're seen as extra obligations on the Palace's side... There's an acceptance that Harry and Meghan would approach any truce differently. Harry might be willing to bend, Meghan less so."
According to the source, the Duchess of Sussex is "adamant that she won't agree to royal peace talks if their needs aren't met. That puts strain between them, because Harry knows the Palace door is only half open."
The feud between both sides kicked off in 2020, when Harry and Meghan, 44, stepped away from their royal duties and moved to Los Angeles to start and make it in Hollywood, a goal that has fallen apart.
That Wild Oprah Interview
Despite five years removed from the move, insiders claimed the royals aren't ready to trust the couple, especially following the pair's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, their show on Netflix, and Harry's memoir, Spare, where he goes hard at his family.
The source said: "For some, Meghan is the red line. The feeling is, history has shown that private words don't stay private for long, and no one wants to take that gamble again."
During their Oprah interview, Markle alleged there were "concerns and conversations" about how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, referring to how she was of mixed race.
The former actress refused to name who in the royal family raised the subject, saying at the time: "I think that would be very damaging to them."
Harry's Plea
Following the interview, the queen responded to the claims in a statement: "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."
And in his shocking memoir, Harry alleged a physical altercation with his brother, Prince William, during an argument about Markle. He also wrote his dad's wife, Queen Camilla, "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar" and called her "dangerous."
Earlier this year, Harry insisted he is open to reconciliation, and while speaking to the BBC, he cried: "I would like to get my father and brother back."
"I don't know how much longer my father has, and I don't want to keep fighting," he said, referring to Charles' cancer fight.