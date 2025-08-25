Britney Spears Destroys 'Fake' Marriage To Sam Asghari — Troubled Pop Star Claims Relationship Was Used To 'Help' Her Deal With Painful Estrangement From Sons
Britney Spears had some harsh thoughts while reflecting on her doomed marriage to Sam Asghari, claiming it was a "distraction" amid her estrangement from sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The troubled former pop princess, 43, also recalled how there were "a lot of tears" in the years she didn't speak to her boys, which spanned from just before her wedding to Asghari until after their divorce.
Marriage Was a 'Fake Distraction'
"We’re just people so fragile and human," Spears began in the caption of the Sunday, August 24, Instagram post. "The hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years … I was cut off from calling or texting."
The Toxic singer claimed: "My secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears. It's weird, me and Sam were married, but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it."
Spears and Asghari, 32, wed on June 9, 2022, in a star-studded ceremony at her Thousand Oaks, California, home after nearly six years of dating. The duo got engaged in September 2021.
The former fitness trainer filed for divorce in August 2023, saying at the time that the former couple decided to "end our journey together" after only 14 months as husband and wife. The exes' divorce was finalized in May of 2024.
An insider said at the time: "The divorce was amicable and the prenup was not challenged. Britney is continuing to flex her freedom and is moving on."
Federline's Accusations
Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, claimed in an interview with the Daily Mail published two months after her wedding that their sons were distancing themselves from their mom due to her chaotic public antics, including posting racy social media content.
"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding," he told the outlet.
"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself," the former backup dancer said about Spears' wild online ways after her 13-year conservatorship was finally terminated in 2021.
"But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."
Blasting Back
Spears fired back in an Instagram post, calling Kevin's comments "hurtful" while claiming the estrangement from her sons dated back further.
"As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram," the singer huffed.
Asghari backed up his then-wife in his own post, writing, "There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves, and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly."
The aspiring actor then took a brutal personal swipe at Kevin, adding: "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model."
Finally Reunited
Six months after Spears and Asghari's divorce was finalized, the Womanizer singer reunited with Jayden, and the duo later spent Christmas 2024 together.
The Mississippi native crowed about how happy she was to have her son back in her life again in a gushing post, showing the tall, lanky young man facing the setting sun, calling him "mine forever!"
"It’s weird we’re like twins, but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine. I hadn’t seen him in 2 and a half years or maybe!!! I'm in shock," Spears continued.
"He came back and he feels older and smarter than me!!! He's a man, and I cry every day of my life because of the miracle and genius he is!!!" the proud mom raved.
Spears has been risking her renewed relationship with her son by ramping up her saucy video output over the summer.
An insider shared: "Jayden loves her and does his best to accept her, but knows she's never going to be a normal mom.
"He finds a lot of her social media posts incredibly embarrassing, especially the ones where she's dancing or talking in riddles. He's told her straight up that it upsets him and that his friends give him a hard time about it."
Spears has not revealed what her status is with her eldest son, Sean Preston.