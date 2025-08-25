Britney Spears Destroys 'Fake' Marriage To Sam Asghari — Troubled Pop Star Claims Relationship Was Used To 'Help' Her Deal With Painful Estrangement From Sons

"We’re just people so fragile and human," Spears began in the caption of the Sunday, August 24, Instagram post. "The hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years … I was cut off from calling or texting."

The Toxic singer claimed: "My secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears. It's weird, me and Sam were married, but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it."

Spears and Asghari, 32, wed on June 9, 2022, in a star-studded ceremony at her Thousand Oaks, California, home after nearly six years of dating. The duo got engaged in September 2021.

The former fitness trainer filed for divorce in August 2023, saying at the time that the former couple decided to "end our journey together" after only 14 months as husband and wife. The exes' divorce was finalized in May of 2024.

An insider said at the time: "The divorce was amicable and the prenup was not challenged. Britney is continuing to flex her freedom and is moving on."