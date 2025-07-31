EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Risking Losing Her Boys Over Nearly-Naked Dancing Videos — as Singer's Son Jayden Calls Her Social Media Behavior 'Incredibly Embarrassing'
Britney Spears has patched things up with her youngest son, Jayden Federline – but insiders told RadarOnline.com the teen is finding the Toxic singer's wacky, half-nude social media posts embarrassing and is begging her to give it a rest.
The 43-year-old Gimme More songbird, who spends much of her days posting cringeworthy, racy photos and videos to her fans, welcomed the 18-year-old to her $8million Los Angeles mansion, where sources said she's spoiling him nonstop and he's cruising around in a $200,000 sports car.
But Jayden, whose brother is Spears' 19-year-old son, Sean, reportedly wishes that his wacky mom would control her incessant posting, and has even issued her an ultimatum.
'She's Being Rejected'
"Jayden loves her and does his best to accept her, but knows she's never going to be a normal mom," shared the insider. "He finds a lot of her social media posts incredibly embarrassing, especially the ones where she's dancing or talking in riddles. He's told her straight up that it upsets him and that his friends give him a hard time about it."
Still, a source said: "Britney doesn't always take it well. She can feel like she's being rejected."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Spears went off the rails in 2008 and was put under a court-ordered conservatorship overseen by her dad until 2021.
Sons Sean and Jayden were in the custody of their father, Spears' ex-hubby Kevin Federline, who she paid up to $40,000 a month in child support until each turned 18.
Now, she's seeing Jayden, who the source said "tries to be patient, but if she doesn't start hearing him, it's hard to imagine that he won't distance himself again, which would be very sad."