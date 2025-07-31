EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Risking Losing Her Boys Over Nearly-Naked Dancing Videos — as Singer's Son Jayden Calls Her Social Media Behavior 'Incredibly Embarrassing'

Britney Spears has patched things up with her youngest son, Jayden Federline – but insiders told RadarOnline.com the teen is finding the Toxic singer's wacky, half-nude social media posts embarrassing and is begging her to give it a rest.

The 43-year-old Gimme More songbird, who spends much of her days posting cringeworthy, racy photos and videos to her fans, welcomed the 18-year-old to her $8million Los Angeles mansion, where sources said she's spoiling him nonstop and he's cruising around in a $200,000 sports car.

But Jayden, whose brother is Spears' 19-year-old son, Sean, reportedly wishes that his wacky mom would control her incessant posting, and has even issued her an ultimatum.