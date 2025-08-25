Billy Joel's Brain Disorder Battle: Daughter Gives Heartbreaking Update on 76-year-old Singer's Health Woes and Reveals How It’s Led to Major Lifestyle Changes

"Unfortunately, I didn't get this characteristic from him because I like to express how I'm feeling always," Alexa said. "He doesn't whine, especially in his older age."

In May, the Uptown Girl hitmaker told his fans he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which affects his balance, vision, and hearing.

"I don't know, maybe he did more when he was younger, and he put that angst into his music for sure, but he just doesn't complain," Alexa continued in her interview.

She added: "He's so cool about everything. He's always playing everything down, 'Oh, I'm fine. Don't worry.' He doesn't want me to worry, and he's just cool as a cat about everything. And I ask him, 'I'm like, how are you feeling? Are you OK?'"