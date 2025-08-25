Billy Joel's Brain Disorder Battle: Daughter Gives Heartbreaking Update on 76-year-old Singer's Health Woes and Reveals How It’s Led to Major Lifestyle Changes
Billy Joel is continuing to fight his brain disorder, even if he's had to make major life changes, according to his daughter Alexa Ray Joel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 39-year-old revealed her ultra-famous father has been "incredibly resilient" in a new interview with Fox News Digital.
How Is Billy Doing?
"Unfortunately, I didn't get this characteristic from him because I like to express how I'm feeling always," Alexa said. "He doesn't whine, especially in his older age."
In May, the Uptown Girl hitmaker told his fans he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which affects his balance, vision, and hearing.
"I don't know, maybe he did more when he was younger, and he put that angst into his music for sure, but he just doesn't complain," Alexa continued in her interview.
She added: "He's so cool about everything. He's always playing everything down, 'Oh, I'm fine. Don't worry.' He doesn't want me to worry, and he's just cool as a cat about everything. And I ask him, 'I'm like, how are you feeling? Are you OK?'"
How Billy's Life Has Changed
Joel, who was forced to cancel the rest of his 2025 tour dates, as well as some shows in 2026, to deal with his health, has had to change his lifestyle following his diagnosis.
Alexa explained: "He's doing his physical therapy three to five days a week, which is really, really important for him right now. He's adjusted his diet.
"We had dinner the other night. I said, 'Dad, what are you doing? You're not getting the steak? You're getting chicken instead?' Like, this is a whole new you here."
"He's suddenly eating eggplant and all sorts of vegetables," she continued. "I said, 'Dad, you used to hate eggplant. He's like, 'Oh, I've learned to love it.'"
Alexa added she's "really proud of him and how he sort of adjusted his habits..."
While the diagnoses may impact a person's ability to walk and see, the singer's eldest daughter happily revealed it has not hindered her dad as of yet.
"It's funny because people were concerned about cognitive decline," she said. "I don't see any of that from him. I really, really don't."
During an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, Joel confirmed he felt "fine," but also explained his balance was off, explaining, "It's like being on a boat."
He also speculated the diagnoses may have been from his years of hitting the bottle.
"I thought it must be from drinking," the now-sober Joel said, and confessed: "I used to [drink] like a fish."
Who Has Supported Billy?
Plenty of loved ones have come to Joel to support him during his health woes, including ex-wives Christie Brinkley and Elizabeth Weber.
Weber reportedly confirmed she has reached out and maintained an open line of communication with her ex-husband since learning of his diagnosis.
"If I wanna talk to him or if I have something to say, I am able to contact him whenever I want to," Weber, who was married to the Grammy winner from 1973 to 1982, said. "But he has a wife and he has children and right now, he's struggling with something that's… that’s a big thing.:
Weber added: "So, (our relationship) is as close as it needs to be for two people who decided to divorce 40 years ago."
According to Joel in his 2025 HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes, Weber was the inspiration for his hit 1978 song, Just the Way You Are.