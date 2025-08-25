EXCLUSIVE: Inside Paul McCartney’s 'Hateful' Relationship With Yoko Ono, 92 — Which Kept Raging Even After Murder of John Lennon

A source close to the band has now told us: "Paul could never accept the way Yoko was suddenly part of the process. He felt pushed aside. What made it worse is that the tensions didn't stop when The Beatles split – and even after John's death, their fallout continued."

The pair's brutal dynamic was captured in Peter Jackson's documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which used footage from director Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

In one clip, McCartney reflects on Lennon's closeness with Ono, saying: "See, but their point is that they're trying to like be as near together as they can. They wanna stay together, those two. So, it's alright. Let the young lovers stay together."

Privately, however, he admitted he resented her involvement. And in a 2022 interview with Howard Stern, McCartney recalled: "Let's face it; we didn't welcome Yoko into the studio. Because we thought it was a 'guy thing.' I mean…wives and girlfriends weren't really welcome in the studio.

"They could (pop in) the control room for a quick visit. But actually, sit in the studio with us? It was like, 'No. Excuse me. We're working.'"