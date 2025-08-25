Your tip
Ghislaine Maxwell Exposes Elon Musk Lie: Epstein's Accomplice Told DOJ She Met the World's Richest Man at Billionaire's Birthday Bash — Despite His Claim He Didn’t Know Her 'At All'

Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell has exposed Elon Musk in a bombshell lie about them two knowing each other.

Aug. 25 2025, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell has exposed Elon Musk in a bombshell lie.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jeffrey Epstein's former accomplice spoke about the time she allegedly met Musk during the interviews conducted by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July.

Maxwell's Bombshell Claims

During the bombshell interviews, Maxwell debunked the Tesla billionaire's allegations.
During the bombshell interviews, Maxwell debunked the Tesla billionaire's allegations.

During the bombshell interviews, Maxwell debunked the Tesla billionaire's allegations.

In 2020, a photo of the two resurfaced at aVanity Fair Oscars party from March 2, 2014 on X.

He tweeted in regards to the photo: "Don't know Ghislaine at all. She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago. Real question is why VF invited her in the first place."

However, during the interview, Maxwell claimed she first met Musk at a multi-day birthday bash for Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

The jailed madame claimed in the interviews: "I met him in—I don’t remember the year, but it’s going to be in 2010, ’11, something like that, I think, if my memory serves."

In her testimony, Maxwell claimed Musk and the group, which consisted of 30 to 50 people, spent “three or four days” on a Caribbean island celebrating Brin’s birthday.

“Mr. Musk was present for that,” Maxwell claimed.

Musk's 'Relationship' With Epstein

Maxwell claimed she didn't hve further details about Musk's relationship with Epstein.
Maxwell claimed she didn't have further details about Musk's relationship with Epstein.

During the interview, Maxwell claimed she didn't have further details about Musk's relationship with Epstein, besides the two men "exchanging emails."

However, the ex-madame claimed Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, also had a relationship with the late sex predator.

She claimed: "[He knew] Mr. Musk’s brother as well. But I don’t—my—like I said, my memory is not—it’s not as good as I would like it to be."

Back in 2020, Business Insider claimed Kimbal was allegedly set up with a girlfriend by Epstein many years ago.

How The Epstein Scandal Is Ripping MAGA Apart

The Epstein scandal and the release of the files has been slowly destroying the MAGA empire.
The Epstein scandal and the release of the files has been slowly destroying the MAGA empire.

For the last few months, the scandal regarding Epstein and the files has been slowly destroying the MAGA empire.

Before taking office for the second time, President Trump made a promise during his 2024 presidential campaign to release the files regarding the investigation into the late sex predator.

However, once he returned to the White House – his plan shifted.

In late July, it was reported the Department of Justice reportedly informed President Trump that his name is indeed part of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

A few short weeks prior, Musk dropped a major bombshell about her former best pal in tweets, which he eventually deleted.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," he wrote in a now deleted tweet. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

In a tweet that he has not deleted, he then admitted: "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

Besides Trump's feud with Musk, the president has also been accused of utilizing other topics to "distract' the public from the Epstein files scandal.

Epstein's jailed madame sat down for hours for the DOJ interview.
Epstein's jailed madame sat down for hours for the DOJ interview.

