Ghislaine Maxwell Exposes Elon Musk Lie: Epstein's Accomplice Told DOJ She Met the World's Richest Man at Billionaire's Birthday Bash — Despite His Claim He Didn’t Know Her 'At All'

For the last few months, the scandal regarding Epstein and the files has been slowly destroying the MAGA empire.

Before taking office for the second time, President Trump made a promise during his 2024 presidential campaign to release the files regarding the investigation into the late sex predator.

However, once he returned to the White House – his plan shifted.

In late July, it was reported the Department of Justice reportedly informed President Trump that his name is indeed part of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

A few short weeks prior, Musk dropped a major bombshell about her former best pal in tweets, which he eventually deleted.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," he wrote in a now deleted tweet. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

In a tweet that he has not deleted, he then admitted: "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

Besides Trump's feud with Musk, the president has also been accused of utilizing other topics to "distract' the public from the Epstein files scandal.