EXCLUSIVE: Cat Cora's Ex-Wife Accuses Celebrity Chef of 'Holding Her Kids Hostage' and Claims 'She Hasn't Seen Them in More Than Two Years' As Messy Divorce Lingers On

Cat and Jennifer were in a domestic partnership for 17 years, and were married for two years before filing for divorce in late 2015.

Along the way, the relationship turned heated, with both sides hurling accusations and charges at the other. It's all taken a strong financial toll on Jennifer, who maintains that she does not have the financial resources to continue fighting her celebrity ex.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Jennifer broke down in tears as she revealed she "lives in fear of what's coming next."

"You cannot escape Cat Cora," she claimed. "If you challenge her, it’s h---. Look what happened when I filed for divorce, I've been financially, legally, and psychologically abused through this process by her."