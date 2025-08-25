EXCLUSIVE: Cat Cora's Ex-Wife Accuses Celebrity Chef of 'Holding Her Kids Hostage' and Claims 'She Hasn't Seen Them in More Than Two Years' As Messy Divorce Lingers On
Cat Cora's ex-wife has accused the celebrity chef of "brainwashing" two of their children and "holding them hostage" after being awarded "sole legal custody" of the pair as part of their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Jennifer Cora claimed she hasn't seen the kids in over two years and has alleged her ex-wife is "purposely keeping them from her."
Heated Relationship
Cat and Jennifer were in a domestic partnership for 17 years, and were married for two years before filing for divorce in late 2015.
Along the way, the relationship turned heated, with both sides hurling accusations and charges at the other. It's all taken a strong financial toll on Jennifer, who maintains that she does not have the financial resources to continue fighting her celebrity ex.
In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Jennifer broke down in tears as she revealed she "lives in fear of what's coming next."
"You cannot escape Cat Cora," she claimed. "If you challenge her, it’s h---. Look what happened when I filed for divorce, I've been financially, legally, and psychologically abused through this process by her."
Shut Off From Sons
But Jennifer said the hardest part is being shut off from her sons.
"I haven’t seen my kids in over two years. I haven’t talked to my kids in over two years," she claimed. "I send her emails, I ask, 'Can I please have contact with my kids?' She won’t even respond to me about my kids."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cat for comment regarding the allegations made by her ex-wife.
Cat and Jennifer share four sons they welcomed through in vitro fertilization. During the divorce proceedings, three of the children testified in court.
In court interviews obtained by RadarOnline.com, two of the children claimed Jennifer's behavior was "abusive" – something she strongly denied.
Both also "made it very clear" they didn't want to live with her. The third child said he was fine splitting time between the two.
'Malicious Parent Syndrome'
The judge awarded Cat "sole legal and physical custody" of the two, and Jennifer is only allowed to see them "when they want visitation."
So far, Jennifer said that it has yet to happen for any of her four boys.
Jennifer claimed: "It’s parental alienation. It’s malicious parent syndrome. It’s vindictive. It’s evil. I didn’t do this. Cat Cora has done this, and my kids need help."
Cat's Bankruptcy
Jennifer continued, not only is Cat allegedly keeping her kids from her, she's "keeping her owed cash" as well.
As part of the divorce, Jennifer was awarded $30,000 per month from Cat's business profits to collect on back support.
Just two months after the ruling, Cat filed for bankruptcy and stopped sending the money to her ex. However, in newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jennifer claimed she is still owed more than $1million, which her ex is hiding away via "shell companies."
Jennifer's claim states a trustee report details "millions (of dollars) in hidden and transferred assets, nonpayment of court-ordered child and spousal support, and use of shell companies (including Global Chef Enterprises) to shield income during bankruptcy."
According to Jennifer, it's all part of Cat's plan.
She claimed: "All of this is about control. My kids have become weapons."