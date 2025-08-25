Why the Florida Nurse, 35, Who Told Stepson, 15, She Was 'Horny' Before 'Raping Him' Was Given a Cushy Plea Deal That Was Supported by Victim's Family... and Even Shocked the Judge
The family of a 15-year-old Florida boy who was allegedly raped by his stepmother has given the ok to a cushy plea deal she has agreed to, RadarOnline.com can report.
The lenient agreement former nurse Alexis Von Yates accepted will greatly reduce any prison time she will face – a move that surprised even the judge presiding over the case.
Getting Off Easy
Yates will be sentenced next month after agreeing to plead no contest to a charge of lewd and lascivious battery – a second-degree offense in Florida, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
That's a much sweeter deal than going to trial, where the 35-year-old originally faced charges of sexual battery on a person aged 12 to 18 by someone in a position of familial or custodial authority – a first-degree felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Yates accepted the deal last week, in a move the judge chided as a "significant downward departure" from standard sentencing guidelines.
But the deal was supported by the victim's family, who were fully aware of its mercy. The family reportedly wanted to spare the teen, who is currently receiving mental counseling outside of the state, from having to return to Florida and face Yates in court.
Flirting and Seduction for 'Weeks'
Yates was arrested and charged with seducing her stepson in November. She had allegedly been flirting and trying to seduce the boy for weeks in July 2024, often telling the teen she was "horny."
According to police, last July, Yates put her two children to bed and then went to hang out with her teen stepson on the living room couch.
The victim told investigators that he was visiting his father and stepmother for summer vacation in Ocala at the time.
Yates Begged for Forgiveness
The pair reportedly hit a THC vape, played video games, and watched movies while his lineman father was working late. As a movie played in the background, Yates reportedly said she was bored, and told the boy how "horny" she was because "she had not had sex in two weeks and she was on her period."
The boy recalled in the arrest affidavit that the two started cuddling. He moved on to kissing her neck before the two started making out, which eventually progressed to having sex.
When the boy's father came home unexpectedly early from work, he saw his son run into another room and his wife naked on the couch, according to the arrest affidavit.
After reportedly screaming, "What the f--- is going on?" Yates reportedly begged for forgiveness and tried to reason that the underage victim "looked like his father when he was younger."
Dad's Disgust
The dad grabbed the teen and told him he was being taken to his grandfather's house for the night, adding that he had "ruined his life."
According to the arrest report, the father and son stopped at a gas station, where the victim's father "purchased a six-pack of beer and began drinking them aggressively" as he took the teen to his grandfather's home.
There, the father reportedly told his son never to contact him again because "he was a failure."