Why the Florida Nurse, 35, Who Told Stepson, 15, She Was 'Horny' Before 'Raping Him' Was Given a Cushy Plea Deal That Was Supported by Victim's Family... and Even Shocked the Judge

Yates will be sentenced next month after agreeing to plead no contest to a charge of lewd and lascivious battery – a second-degree offense in Florida, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

That's a much sweeter deal than going to trial, where the 35-year-old originally faced charges of sexual battery on a person aged 12 to 18 by someone in a position of familial or custodial authority – a first-degree felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Yates accepted the deal last week, in a move the judge chided as a "significant downward departure" from standard sentencing guidelines.

But the deal was supported by the victim's family, who were fully aware of its mercy. The family reportedly wanted to spare the teen, who is currently receiving mental counseling outside of the state, from having to return to Florida and face Yates in court.