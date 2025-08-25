EXCLUSIVE: Aaliyah's Chilling Premonition About Her Death Revealed 24 Years After the Princess of R&B Died in Tragic Plane Crash

The chilling premonition singer Aaliyah had about her own death has exposed 24-years after she lost her life in a tragic plane crash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Aaliyah was only 22-years-old when she died on August 25, 2001. At the time, the Princess of R&B had just wrapping filming for the music video for Rock the Boat in the Bahamas.

While the singer and her crew were originally scheduled to fly back to Florida on August 26, the group decided to leave early – and the decision proved to be fatal.