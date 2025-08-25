EXCLUSIVE: Aaliyah's Chilling Premonition About Her Death Revealed 24 Years After the Princess of R&B Died in Tragic Plane Crash
The chilling premonition singer Aaliyah had about her own death has exposed 24-years after she lost her life in a tragic plane crash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Aaliyah was only 22-years-old when she died on August 25, 2001. At the time, the Princess of R&B had just wrapping filming for the music video for Rock the Boat in the Bahamas.
While the singer and her crew were originally scheduled to fly back to Florida on August 26, the group decided to leave early – and the decision proved to be fatal.
Aaliyah Had a 'Keen Sense' Life Was Going to Change Weeks Before Death
But weeks before the fatal accident took place, insiders claimed Aaliyah had a premonition about her death and was speaking bizarrely about her life and future.
Sources told us she confided in her friends: "I'm no longer able to see past today. I just feel my tomorrows will be lived on a different universe."
One insider said: "Aaliyah was very different in the days leading up to her death. She really had this keen sense that something was about to change in her life – something major."
Aaliyah's Reoccurring Dream About Flying Away From Her Problems
The source continued: "She really didn't want to talk about tomorrow. She just kept telling people: 'I see things changing. I see my role on this Earth being altered. I can't tell you what's going to happen. But I have this sense something will change and I won't be dealing with life as I do now.'"
Eerily, just a month before she took off on the doomed flight from the Bahamas to Florida, Aaliyah confided she had a reoccurring dream she was flying away from her problems.
She said: "It is dark in my favorite dream. Someone is following me. i don't know why. I'm scared. Then, suddenly, I lift off.
"Far away. How do I feel? As if I am swimming in the air. Free. Weightless. Nobody can reach me. Nobody can touch me. It's a wonderful feeling."
Aaliyah's Relationship With R. Kelly
Of course, Aaliyah's short life was also marked by the tragedy of her relationship with R. Kelly, who she was introduced to when she was just 14-years-old. Insiders claimed Kelly began grooming Aaliyah shortly after they met while working on her debut album together.
As rumors of Kelly's inappropriate relationship with Aaliyah intensified, the R&B artist was accused of secretly marrying the singer when she was minor without her parent's permission. A marriage certificate later surfaced falsely listing Aaliyah's age as 18 and Kelly as 27-years-old.
Her parents had the marriage annulled in February 1995, though both Kelly and Aaliyah continued to deny grooming rumors and claimed the certificate was forged.
Singer Dies in Fatal Plane Crash at Age 22
Aaliyah's life came to an end alongside several employees from her recording company when the group boarded a two-engine Cessna 402 on August 25. The plane was smaller than the Cessna 404 the group took on their way out to the Abaco Islands.
Immediately after takeoff the plane climbed about 50-feet before it veered slightly and plunged nose-first into a swamp at near the end of the runway, erupting into flames. Everyone on board the small aircraft was killed.
The two-time Grammy winner was laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, New York, after a Cinderella funeral in New York City. A 100-year-old, glass-paneled, horse-drawn hearse carried the singer-actress through upper Manhattan to a private service at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church.