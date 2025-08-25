'The Walking Dead' Star's Nepo Baby Son Makes Disturbing Threat After Being Charged With Assault Arrest for Allegedly Choking His Girlfriend

Despite the extreme nature of the allegations, prosecutors said Mingus' charges were not eligible for bail under state law.

While he exited the courthouse on Saturday, Mingus hurled insults at a reporter and called them "ugly."

His next scheduled court appearance is on Tuesday, August 26.

This isn't the first time the Walking Dead star's son has had a run-in with the law.

In 2021, the model was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman at the San Gennaro festival in Little Italy, though Mingus claimed he was actually the victim in the situation. Mingus claimed the unidentified woman and her friends were drunk and "swarmed out," causing him to throw "his arm out" in self-defense.

He ultimately accepted a plea deal for disorderly conduct, which required him to attend five counseling sessions and stay out of trouble for a year.