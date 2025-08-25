'The Walking Dead' Star's Nepo Baby Son Makes Disturbing Threat After Being Charged With Assault Arrest for Allegedly Choking His Girlfriend
The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus' son has issued a chilling threat after being charged with assault for allegedly choking and beating his girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mingus Lucien Reedus, 25, was spotted leaving his Manhattan apartment on Sunday, August 24, one day after he was arraigned on charges of reckless physical injury, aggravated harassment and second-degree harassment and pleaded. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Mingus' Asks Reporter If They Want to 'Watch Me Kill Myself?'
Hours after he was released without bail, Mingus, who has followed in mom Helena Christenson's modeling footsteps, was seen outside his West 16th Street pad hours where the alleged assault took place.
He was dressed in green shorts and a black short-sleeve t-shirt, the same outfit was wearing when he was placed in handcuffs the day prior. Mingus had a pet carrier holding his cat slung over his shoulder and was accompanied by two pals.
The nepo baby reportedly told a reporter outside his apartment: "You want to watch me kill myself?"
Mingus' Latest Arrest on Assault Charges
Prosecutors alleged Mingus was involved in an intense physical altercation with his 33-year-old girlfriend. They alleged Mingus kicked and choked his girlfriend so hard, she was lifted off the ground at one point during the fight.
Mingus' celebrity attorney Priya Chaundhy, who previously represented Marvel star Jonathan Majors in his assault case, claimed the incident was a "misunderstanding" in court.
Chaundhy claimed Mingus was actually attempting to help his girlfriend after she threatened to kill herself by swallowing "a number of sleeping pills" after the model ended their five-month-long romance.
His attorney further claimed the alleged victim was "not afraid" of Mingus and has since moved out of the apartment. She additionally noted Mingus being charged with misdemeanors "speak volumes, and much louder than the unsupported prosecutor's in-court comments."
Past Criminal History
Despite the extreme nature of the allegations, prosecutors said Mingus' charges were not eligible for bail under state law.
While he exited the courthouse on Saturday, Mingus hurled insults at a reporter and called them "ugly."
His next scheduled court appearance is on Tuesday, August 26.
This isn't the first time the Walking Dead star's son has had a run-in with the law.
In 2021, the model was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman at the San Gennaro festival in Little Italy, though Mingus claimed he was actually the victim in the situation. Mingus claimed the unidentified woman and her friends were drunk and "swarmed out," causing him to throw "his arm out" in self-defense.
He ultimately accepted a plea deal for disorderly conduct, which required him to attend five counseling sessions and stay out of trouble for a year.
Mingus is the only child shared by Norman and Helena. The actor and former Victoria's Secret angel began dating in 1998 and welcomed Mingus the falling year.
The pair split in 2003 but remained friends and shared joint-custody of their son.
Norman shares a daughter with fiancé Diana Kruger, who he began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Sky in 2015.