Elon Musk Sues Apple and OpenAI, Accuses Companies of Monopolizing Market — After CEO Claimed Tesla Billionaire Uses X to 'Benefit' Himself

In response, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has been in a feud with Musk for years, said: "This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn’t like."

"I hope someone will get counter-discovery on this, I and many others would love to know what's been happening," he added after posting an article to back up his claims. "But OpenAI will just stay focused on making great products."

Musk co-founded OpenAI with Altman in 2015, but left the startup three years later due to not seeing eye-to-eye over the company's direction. The pair have already sued one another in the past.

While Apple previously said its App Store was designed to be "fair and free of bias," it has yet to respond to Musk's lawsuit.