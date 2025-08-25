Judge Unseals 'Smear Campaign' Texts and Emails in Baldoni-Lively Legal Brawl: Embattled Actor Hired a PR Guru for $90,000 After Their Feud Over 'It Ends With Us' Became Public 

According to the Daily Mail, which was the first to obtain the communications, Nathan referred to a two-part quote for "untraceable" social media services for "creation of social fan engagement to go back and forth with any negative accounts, helping to change narrative and stay on track."

A source confided the plan was to use anonymous social media accounts controlled by Wallace's team to push "already-existing pro-Baldoni news stories on social media and argue with Lively fans online."

But the source revealed the plan was never put into action, because Lively did such a great job of earning real "organic" criticism from actual social media users all on her own.

Wallace has denied any use of fake accounts, saying he was only paid to monitor social media for Baldoni's team.