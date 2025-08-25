Sitcom Icon Stuns Hollywood at Age 94: 'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden Praised for 'Ageless Beauty' in New Photo Reveal
Father Time has been very kind to Barbara Eden, as fans raved over the I Dream of Jeannie actress' youthful looks as she celebrated her 94th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Eden's team posted a photo of the star striking her iconic pose with her arms uplifted as if she were about to nod her head and blink in the way her character did to create her often mischievous magic.
An Icon Celebrated
"Let's all take a moment to wish our favorite blonde, entertainment icon, and Hollywood legend Barbara Eden a very, VERY Happy Birthday today! We invite you to share your birthday wishes for Ms. Eden here as she celebrates her 94th Birthday!," the caption of the Sunday, August 24, Instagram post read.
The TV legend looked stunning with her perfectly styled blonde hair, gorgeous skin, and cat-eye makeup that was so reminiscent of Jeannie.
Fans Still Dream of Jeannie
Birthday wishes came in from fans across the globe, many telling Eden how much joy her show brought them.
"Happy Birthday to the Enchanting Barbara Eden! Your grace, talent, and radiant spirit have brought joy to generations around the world. You are a true icon of beauty for all of us, and we love you just the way you are," one fan gushed in the comments.
"94 and beautiful as ever, Queen," a second person raved. A third cheered: "Happy birthday!!! I'm still watching I Dream of Jeannie! My favorite show since I was a little girl."
"You’ll always be a wonderful part of my childhood memories... Have a fabulous birthday!" a fourth fan told Eden.
Costume Secrets
Eden celebrated hr birthday by appearing on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, where the HBO star was able to finally meet the "genie of his boyhood dreams" for the first time.
The Harper Valley PTA actress dished on her iconic costume, revealing how she wasn't allowed to show her belly button in the midriff-baring ensemble, which was incredibly daring during the series' run from 1965 through 1970
"I had pantyhose on, I had panties, I had a bra," Eden noted of how she was more covered up underneath the racy pink outfit than some may have thought.
There was also another rule fans may not have picked up on at the time the show aired, and that was how the bottle where she slept was never allowed to appear in her "master" Larry Hagman's bedroom.
Eden also hinted at the reason her character and Hagman's astronaut never hooked up.
"She wasn't real. She was an entity. Genies are not human, and she thought she was, and he knew she wasn't," Eden dished to Maher's dismay.
Worldwide Fanbase
Eden has Jeannie fans all over the world who, to this day, still seek her out for autographs.
"I have received fan mail from Moscow, from the People's Republic of China... how they get those things out of the country I don't know," she told Maher.
Eden recalled the story of one fan in a communist country who sent her letters via a friend in Poland, who then forwarded them to the actress in Los Angeles.
"I enjoyed doing it. I felt very lucky that I was doing it," the Tucson, Arizona, native said of her career-defining role.