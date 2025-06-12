Your tip
Britney Spears
EXCLUSIVE: Boozy Britney Spears 'At Rock Bottom Again' After Her Self-Destructive Performance on Private Jet

boozy britney spears new fears self destructive jet performance
Boozy Britney Spears is at the center of fresh fears over her mental health.

June 12 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Spiraling songbird Britney Spears, who was just busted for boozing and smoking on a private jet, is careening toward tragedy, and insiders fear there’s no one who can save her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Toxic star, 43, sparked chaos on a May 22 flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Los Angeles when she violated FAA rules by lighting up a cigarette mid-air while knocking back cocktails.

Alarmed flight crew members forced her to extinguish the ciggy, but she was issued a warning by authorities when she landed at LAX.

"Her behavior is out of control, but no one can tell Britney what she can and can’t do," our source said.

Stormy Love Life

boozy britney spears new fears self destructive jet performance
Her felon boyfriend Paul Soliz, left, has been ditched, but insiders say Spears' reckless spiral is far from over.

According to the insider, the incident is yet more proof she's in desperate need of help.

"Britney has been on this self-destructive path for a long while, but now it's getting seriously scary," the source said.

Instead of taking time to heal after dumping her ex-con boyfriend of two years, Paul Soliz, 38, in February, "she's drinking far too much, chain smoking, staying up all night and hemorrhaging cash by chartering private jets and bringing a slew of hangers-on along for the ride," the insider added.

Family Feud?

boozy britney spears new fears self destructive jet performance
Spears' mother Jamie Lynn Spears and sister Lynne Spears are staying silent as the 'Toxic' singer spirals.

The source went on: "What's even sadder is that she's being exploited by a lot of her hired help, freeloaders who hop onto her private jet for fancy vacations to Mexico or other far-flung places she's paying for."

As readers know, Spears remains estranged from her father, Jamie, as well as her mother, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, even after the Circus singer finally got the 13-year conservatorship controlled by her dad dissolved in 2021.

She still talks to big brother Bryan, 48, but sources said she's also often out of touch with him.

boozy britney spears new fears self destructive jet performance
Spears' big brother Bryan Spears remains her only lifeline.

"Britney's family can't get through to her anymore, and she's not taking calls from any of the sensible folk who care about her," warned the source.

They also warned: "Her only pleasure seems to be spinning around in front of the mirror posting those ridiculous selfies. The feeling in Britney's world is that it can't go on like this. She's on a one-way fast track to ruin."

