EXCLUSIVE: Boozy Britney Spears 'At Rock Bottom Again' After Her Self-Destructive Performance on Private Jet

Spiraling songbird Britney Spears, who was just busted for boozing and smoking on a private jet, is careening toward tragedy, and insiders fear there’s no one who can save her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Toxic star, 43, sparked chaos on a May 22 flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Los Angeles when she violated FAA rules by lighting up a cigarette mid-air while knocking back cocktails.

Alarmed flight crew members forced her to extinguish the ciggy, but she was issued a warning by authorities when she landed at LAX.

"Her behavior is out of control, but no one can tell Britney what she can and can’t do," our source said.