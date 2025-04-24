EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Faces 'Blackmail Breakup' as Ex-Boyfriend Paul Soliz 'Threatens to Spill All Her Secrets' For Top Dollar

Sources close to the Crazy singer said they were worried this exact thing would happen.

"He wants money out of her and will humiliate her if she doesn’t give it to him," one person relayed. "He moans that he’s been badly treated and his reputation has taken a hit. People don’t know the half of what he went through all the time he was with Brittany – or so he says."

Spears was first linked to Soliz following her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari last year. Soliz has a rap sheet that includes a 2004 conviction for methamphetamine possession with intent to sell and felony possession of a firearm in 2022.

Although Spears reportedly distanced herself from Soliz upon finding out about his criminal past, they reunited weeks later – only to make headlines after paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles when an argument in their room allegedly turned physical.

This time their breakup seemed to be for good.