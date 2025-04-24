EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Faces 'Blackmail Breakup' as Ex-Boyfriend Paul Soliz 'Threatens to Spill All Her Secrets' For Top Dollar
Britney Spears' bad boy ex Paul Soliz is threatening to spill all of her personal tea unless she's prepared to pay up to keep him quiet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Spears, 43, kicked her former housekeeper and handyman to the curb last summer after realizing he was just using her for clout.
Sources close to the Crazy singer said they were worried this exact thing would happen.
"He wants money out of her and will humiliate her if she doesn’t give it to him," one person relayed. "He moans that he’s been badly treated and his reputation has taken a hit. People don’t know the half of what he went through all the time he was with Brittany – or so he says."
Spears was first linked to Soliz following her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari last year. Soliz has a rap sheet that includes a 2004 conviction for methamphetamine possession with intent to sell and felony possession of a firearm in 2022.
Although Spears reportedly distanced herself from Soliz upon finding out about his criminal past, they reunited weeks later – only to make headlines after paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles when an argument in their room allegedly turned physical.
This time their breakup seemed to be for good.
As one associate said: "She’s finally seeing this guy for what he is – a dirt bag."
Soliz has packed up and moved out of Spears' California home, but it doesn't look like he is done with her quite yet – especially as he looks for a big payoff after sticking with her through some of her troubling times.
According to one source: "(Soliz) prevented her from going off the rails and put up with her batty moods and all her demands.
"He figures he’s earned a big payday for all his trouble and if she doesn’t cut him a check soon he’s willing to put it out there and it will be an absolute nightmare for her."
Spears is also worried their relationship could jeopardize her ongoing attempts to reconcile with her teenage sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
"She chose her children and her well-being over Paul," according to a source. "They did not get along and, in fact, he did not treat her how she deserves to be treated."
They continued: "He was nothing but a rebound and she recognizes this. But she has contact with her children again and this is what is most important to her. This has made her feel whole again and she realized that in their absence she was seeking something or someone to fill the void but no one can."
"She also saw how Paul was a deadbeat dad and this was a major turnoff for her," the tipster added. "But, before anything, she knew that staying with him would only lead her down a dark path. His history speaks for itself."