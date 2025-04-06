Inside Sir Elton John's Horrific, Blind Dying Days In His Own Shocking Words — Including How He Can No Longer See His Family or Read

The father of two said: "I can't read. I can't see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I'm used to soaking it all up. It's distressing."

John and his husband, David Furnish, share two sons, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, who were both born via surrogate.

The Tiny Dancer singer revealed how he can't watch TV anymore and how he hasn't "been able to see anything since last July".

He told the outlet: "You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I'm lucky to have the life I have.

"I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here," he continued, pointing to his left eye.

"So you say to yourself, just get on with it."