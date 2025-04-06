Inside Sir Elton John's Horrific, Blind Dying Days In His Own Shocking Words — Including How He Can No Longer See His Family or Read
Sir Elton John has opened up about the challenges he is facing in his final days after experiencing partial vision loss due to a severe eye infection, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a recent interview, the 78-year-old artist shared the emotional toll this health scare has taken on him and his family.
The father of two said: "I can't read. I can't see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I'm used to soaking it all up. It's distressing."
John and his husband, David Furnish, share two sons, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, who were both born via surrogate.
The Tiny Dancer singer revealed how he can't watch TV anymore and how he hasn't "been able to see anything since last July".
He told the outlet: "You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I'm lucky to have the life I have.
"I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here," he continued, pointing to his left eye.
"So you say to yourself, just get on with it."
John previously shared details about his worsening eyesight on social media, telling his millions of followers: "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.
"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process, and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.
"I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.
The Rocketman singer's ongoing issues with his eyesight first came to light during an interview with Good Morning America in November 2024, where he revealed that the infection took hold during a summer trip to the South of France.
At the time, he said: "It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest.
"There's hope and encouragement that it'll be OK, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don't know.
John revealed he also struggles to read music, adding: "It kind of floored me... I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."
'Sugar Daddy' Bill Belichick's Fresh-Faced Girlfriend Jordon Hudson FINALLY Confirms Genuine Age — And It's Even YOUNGER Than Fans First Estimated
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in the recent documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September, the Grammy Winner revealed his sons Zachary and Elijah have worried about his "mortality".
He said: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality... Not so much David, but me."
The five-time Grammy Award winner said he wants nothing more than for his two sons to be around him forever.
John told the filmmakers: "I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know. So that's why I want to use the best time – the best of my time – while I'm around.
"Time together is so wonderful and so precious."