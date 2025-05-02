Your tip
Elton John
Elton John 'Wants to Make Peace' With Enemies Before He Dies: 'He's on a Mission to Clean Up His Side of the Street Before He Kisses This Life Farewell'

Photo of Elton John
Source: MEGA

Elton John wants to make peace with enemies before he dies as he focuses on mending broken ties.

May 2 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Elton John has mended fences with pop star Madonna after publicly bashing the Material Girl's talents and appearance – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal the ailing singer wants to make peace with a long list of others before he kicks the bucket.

An insider revealed: "Elton is taking steps to make amends – and not just with other famous folk.

elton john make peace enemies before death
Source: MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

Madonna said Elton John begged forgiveness backstage at 'SNL' to end their decade-long feud.

"He's on a mission to clean up his side of the street before he kisses this life farewell. He's dropping the diva act and treating people as they should be treated – like human beings, not slingshot targets."

Madonna, 66, recently revealed that John, 78, ended their longtime feud by begging her forgiveness backstage at Saturday Night Live after his performance on the NBC show – more than a decade after labeling her a lip-syncher and saying she looked like a "f------ fairground stripper."

elton john make peace enemies before death
Source: ELTONJOHN/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Rod Stewart and Keith Richards top the list of stars John hopes to make peace with.

The source pointed out the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer has pissed off plenty of people over the years – including Rod Stewart and Keith Richards and the now-dead David Bowie and Princess Diana.

"To this day, Elton talks about how relieved he is to have patched things up with Diana before she was killed in 1997 – and he now wants that sort of closure with other people,” the insider shared. "He knows he has been far from perfect and has a lot of apologies to give."

elton john make peace enemies before death
Source: MEGA

After battling cancer and vision loss, John reflects on healing old wounds.

The Rocket Man hitmaker has endured multiple health challenges – including prostate cancer, hip surgery and knee replacements.

Most recently, he has also dealt with an eye infection that left him nearly blind and unable to see his sons, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12 – his children with husband David Furnish – playing sports.

"He's very aware of his mortality. He talks about it all the time. He doesn't want to leave a legacy with any unfinished business or any sort of negativity. He feels bad about all the tantrums and mean comments and wants a clean conscience," the source said.

"He's reaching out in phone calls, letters, and seeing people in person. He can't believe he was such a jerk, and he's desperate to have their forgiveness."

