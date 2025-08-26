EXCLUSIVE: Moving on Too Quickly? Orlando Bloom Surprised Over Katy Perry's Very Public Date With Justin Trudeau Just Weeks After Calling Off Engagement – 'He Didn't See This Coming'
While the North American leg of Katy Perry's Lifetimes tour brought her to Canada, but that didn't mean the country's former prime minister had to greet her personally.
Yet on July 28, the pop star, 40, and 53-year-old Justin Trudeau were spotted sharing a meal at Montreal's Le Violon, after which they headed to the restaurant's rooftop bar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Inside Their 'Date'
Asked if the get-together was a date, Le Violon's chef would only say: "The restaurant's a romantic setting."
Perry is newly split from Orlando Bloom, while Trudeau separated from wife of 18 years, Sophie, in 2023.
An insider told RadarOnline.com the pair had met before in formal settings.
This meet-up, however, "most certainly was a date, and they had a fabulous time."
Orlando 'Didn't See This Coming'
At one point, the Firework singer listened to the politician with rapt attention.
As for her ex, who flirted with Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos' wedding in June, the insider said, "He didn't see this coming, but he wishes Katy nothing but peace and happiness."