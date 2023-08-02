Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Estranged Wife 'Signed a Legal Separation Agreement' Before Revealing Split
Heartthrob Justin Trudeau is single for the first time in decades. The Canadian Prime Minister, 51, has separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, after nearly 20 years of marriage — and they've already signed documents to make sure their split is smooth sailing from here, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trudeau and Grégoire, 48, married in 2005 and share three children: sons Xavier and Hadrien and daughter Ella-Grace. The politician made the sad announcement about his 18-year marriage ending on Wednesday.
“Sophie and I would like to share that, after numerous difficult and reflective conversations, we have made the decision to separate” Trudeau's statement read.
Reflecting on their many years together, he made it clear that their kids are the number one priority.
“As always, we remain a close family with profound love for one another and for everything we have built and continue to build," he continued. “For the wellbeing of our children, we ask that you respect our privacy and theirs. Thank you.”
The former couple met as children in Montréal but reconnected as adults in 2003. Trudeau and Grégoire said "I do" in a Romanesque-style stone church in 2005.
When she exited the church, the former television host — who's the daughter of an affluent Montreal stockbroker — shouted, "I'm the luckiest woman in the world," CBC News reported at the time.
Trudeau was elected Prime Minister for the first time in 2015, just one year after they welcomed their youngest child. The duo appeared as the picture-perfect couple.
In May, they put on a united front, holding hands at King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London.
Trudeau is already taking action to ensure their separation is clean.
According to a statement from his office, the prime minister and his ex have already signed a "legal separation agreement."
"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," his office said after Trudeau shared the separation on his social media.
His team emphasized that they will co-parent their children — with the exes even going on vacation together before summer ends.
"Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together," the statement said. "The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week."