EXCLUSIVE: Now We Got Bad Blood! Taylor Swift Boots Blake Lively From Selena Gomez's Birthday Party After 'Gossip Girl' Alum Dragged Former Best Pal Into Legal Mess With Justin Baldoni
Not too long ago, Blake Lively was so close to pal Taylor Swift, she was at her side in the Kansas City Chiefs' stadium skybox, cheering on the songbird's football hunk honey, Travis Kelce, but now, the actress isn't even on the singer's party list, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a shocking revelation, Hollywood insider Rob Shuter's sources claimed said Swift had Lively crossed off the guest roll for Selena Gomez's 33rd birthday party.
Blake's Bombshell Lawsuit
Lively reportedly got the bad blood flowing with her embarrassing $400million lawsuit battle with the director and star of her flick, It Ends With Us. Swift got dragged into the spotlight of the legal mess, which has cast a mean-girl light on Lively.
Sources said behind the scenes, Gomez was okay with Lively's axing from her 1970s disco-theme party full of glitzy gowns and fur-trimmed coats.
"Selena wanted love, light, and platform boots, not subpoenas and side-eyes," an insider said.
Blake Parting Ways With Old Pals
EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Last Fight – WWE Legend Faced Health Woes and Surgeries in His Final Months... Before First Responders Desperately Attempted to Save His Life
And it gets worse.
Another of Swift's pals, model Gigi Hadid, has reportedly stopped hanging with Lively.
Now, sources believe that Lively's ban from Gomez's party is Swift's way of telling her former bestie – It Ends With Us.