Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hulk Hogan
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Last Fight – WWE Legend Faced Health Woes and Surgeries in His Final Months... Before First Responders Desperately Attempted to Save His Life

photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan endured serious health issues and multiple surgeries in his final months before his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan's life ended in a knockout by cardiac arrest as the gregarious grappler died at age 71 on July 24 – despite the valiant efforts of first responders in Florida, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rescue crews raced to Hogan's $11.5million estate in Clearwater to respond to a 911 call and spent over 30 minutes administering CPR to the pop culture icon – but he couldn't be saved and was declared dead at a local hospital, insiders claimed.

Major Nate Burnside of the Clearwater Police Department said authorities have ruled out foul play and are conducting a standard investigation into the death, according to the New York Post.

Article continues below advertisement

A Painful Career

Article continues below advertisement
Hulk Hogan underwent 25 medical procedures over a decade after years in the ring.
Source: MEGA

Hogan underwent 25 medical procedures over a decade after years in the ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Born Terry Gene Bollea, the trailblazing personality brought wrestling into the mainstream during the 1980s with his showmanship both in and out of the ring, causing Hulkamania to spread across America like wildfire and turning the WWE into a powerhouse entertainment empire.

But sources say the last months of Hogan's life were marred by surgeries and health woes.

During a September 2024 interview on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Hogan himself admitted he'd had 25 medical procedures in the previous 10 years after decades of having his body battered by high-flying antics in the ring.

Article continues below advertisement
Bubba the Love Sponge claimed Hogan's health was worse than official reports suggested.
Source: MEGA

Bubba the Love Sponge claimed Hogan's health was worse than official reports suggested.

Article continues below advertisement

In June 2025, TMZ reported that a rep for Hogan said the muscle-bound celeb was hospitalized for lingering neck and back issues and slammed rumors that he was on his deathbed after Tampa-based radio host Bubba the Love Sponge revealed on-air he'd heard his former best friend was in bad shape.

Bubba and Hogan had a falling-out after a sex tape Hogan made with Bubba's then-wife, which was reportedly recorded in secret by Bubba in 2007, was leaked online.

The shock jock recently said he was "the only one" telling the truth about Hogan's faltering physical condition.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of prince william and kate middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Upgrade! Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Into Sprawling New Home to Raise Their Three Children... As Couple is Set to Take Over the Throne Soon

photo of Stephen Colbert

EXCLUSIVE: Who's Next? Late Night Hosts Trembling With Fear 'Snoozefest' Shows Will Be Axed After Stephen Colbert Got Booted Following Nasty Clashes With Trump

Article continues below advertisement
Sky Daily shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband Hogan, on Instagram.
Source: MEGA

Sky Daily shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband Hogan, on Instagram.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Bubba's claim came less than three weeks after Sky Daily, who married Hogan in 2023, said online her hubby's heart was "strong," according to the Post.

The grieving widow has since shared on Instagram: "I wasn't ready for this ... and my heart is broken."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.