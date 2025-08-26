EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Last Fight – WWE Legend Faced Health Woes and Surgeries in His Final Months... Before First Responders Desperately Attempted to Save His Life

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan's life ended in a knockout by cardiac arrest as the gregarious grappler died at age 71 on July 24 – despite the valiant efforts of first responders in Florida, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rescue crews raced to Hogan's $11.5million estate in Clearwater to respond to a 911 call and spent over 30 minutes administering CPR to the pop culture icon – but he couldn't be saved and was declared dead at a local hospital, insiders claimed.

Major Nate Burnside of the Clearwater Police Department said authorities have ruled out foul play and are conducting a standard investigation into the death, according to the New York Post.