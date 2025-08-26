EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Last Fight – WWE Legend Faced Health Woes and Surgeries in His Final Months... Before First Responders Desperately Attempted to Save His Life
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan's life ended in a knockout by cardiac arrest as the gregarious grappler died at age 71 on July 24 – despite the valiant efforts of first responders in Florida, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rescue crews raced to Hogan's $11.5million estate in Clearwater to respond to a 911 call and spent over 30 minutes administering CPR to the pop culture icon – but he couldn't be saved and was declared dead at a local hospital, insiders claimed.
Major Nate Burnside of the Clearwater Police Department said authorities have ruled out foul play and are conducting a standard investigation into the death, according to the New York Post.
A Painful Career
Born Terry Gene Bollea, the trailblazing personality brought wrestling into the mainstream during the 1980s with his showmanship both in and out of the ring, causing Hulkamania to spread across America like wildfire and turning the WWE into a powerhouse entertainment empire.
But sources say the last months of Hogan's life were marred by surgeries and health woes.
During a September 2024 interview on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Hogan himself admitted he'd had 25 medical procedures in the previous 10 years after decades of having his body battered by high-flying antics in the ring.
In June 2025, TMZ reported that a rep for Hogan said the muscle-bound celeb was hospitalized for lingering neck and back issues and slammed rumors that he was on his deathbed after Tampa-based radio host Bubba the Love Sponge revealed on-air he'd heard his former best friend was in bad shape.
Bubba and Hogan had a falling-out after a sex tape Hogan made with Bubba's then-wife, which was reportedly recorded in secret by Bubba in 2007, was leaked online.
The shock jock recently said he was "the only one" telling the truth about Hogan's faltering physical condition.
Bubba's claim came less than three weeks after Sky Daily, who married Hogan in 2023, said online her hubby's heart was "strong," according to the Post.
The grieving widow has since shared on Instagram: "I wasn't ready for this ... and my heart is broken."