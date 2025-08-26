EXCLUSIVE: Royal Upgrade! Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Into Sprawling New Home to Raise Their Three Children... As Couple is Set to Take Over the Throne Soon
Three years ago, Prince William and Kate Middleton traded their primary residence, Kensington Palace's four-story, 20-room Apartment 1A, for a cozier family home: four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, about an hour outside of London.
Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal, they're looking to upgrade again, to a grand Crown Estate property nearby.
Needing A 'Substantial' Place
Fort Belvedere is a sprawling Gothic Revival mansion nestled on 59 acres in Windsor Great Park.
The couple, a source said, feel they "need somewhere more substantial" to raise Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
The impressive main building, which was built in the 1700s, was once home to William's great-uncle, King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry the divorcee Wallis Simpson and became the Duke of Windsor.
The Perfect Home For The Future King And Queen
Though it originally had 30 to 40 rooms, it's reportedly been renovated into an eight-bedroom residence surrounded by a pool, a tennis court, multiple gardens, a greenhouse, stables, two lakes, paddocks, and three staff cottages.
"The Fort," a source told the outlet, would be "the perfect new home" for the family of five.