EXCLUSIVE: Who's Next? Late Night Hosts Trembling With Fear 'Snoozefest' Shows Will Be Axed After Stephen Colbert Got Booted Following Nasty Clashes With Trump

"It's a dying genre and ratings have been falling for many years," revealed an insider. "It's an open discussion in that world about who's going to go next – if any of them survive at all."

According to the insider, Fallon is sitting prettiest, having renewed his contract with NBC Universal to host The Tonight Show through 2028 – but even he's in danger.

"They've had it so good for so long, and seeing Colbert fall on his face reminds them they don't have much time left," said the insider.

Meyers' contract also runs through 2028, but Kimmel's will lapse in 2026, making him the most vulnerable.