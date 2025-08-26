EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams' Return to the Spotlight – Dementia-Hit Television Host Plotting Hollywood Comeback After Guardianship Destroyed Career

"Wendy wants back on the air, and she wants Suzanne with her," said a source. "They've always been a team, and now they're ready to remind everyone why daytime was never the same without them."

Bass, beloved for her signature audience whoops and infectious energy, was unceremoniously axed from the Sherri Shepherd show – which replaced Williams' – after a certain fame-hungry producer, handpicked by the comedian herself, grew jealous of Bass' popularity, sources said.

"They couldn't handle how much the audience loved Suzanne," said one insider. "Sherri's new team didn't like the competition. They didn't want any leftovers from Wendy's reign stealing the spotlight."