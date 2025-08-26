EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams' Return to the Spotlight – Dementia-Hit Television Host Plotting Hollywood Comeback After Guardianship Destroyed Career
Wendy Williams is ready to straighten out and is quietly plotting a major comeback, sources told RadarOnline.com – who add her ride-or-die sidekick Suzanne Bass is back in the saddle too.
The fan-favorite duo reunited for Williams' 61st birthday bash at Delmonico's, where insiders said the conversation wasn't just about birthday cake and baked Alaska – it was about revenge.
Wendy And Suzanne's Plans
"Wendy wants back on the air, and she wants Suzanne with her," said a source. "They've always been a team, and now they're ready to remind everyone why daytime was never the same without them."
Bass, beloved for her signature audience whoops and infectious energy, was unceremoniously axed from the Sherri Shepherd show – which replaced Williams' – after a certain fame-hungry producer, handpicked by the comedian herself, grew jealous of Bass' popularity, sources said.
"They couldn't handle how much the audience loved Suzanne," said one insider. "Sherri's new team didn't like the competition. They didn't want any leftovers from Wendy's reign stealing the spotlight."
Wendy's Next Move After Her Legal Battle Ends
But behind the scenes, Suzanne and Wendy remained close, and their public dinner reunion sent shock waves through the industry.
"Wendy said she's getting out of her guardianship soon and is already thinking about her next move," a source reported. "She wants to work again – and she wants her old crew."