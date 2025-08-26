Shocking Blood-Soaked Images Show New York Model Beaten to a Pulp and Left Disfigured While Defending Women From 'Drug Dealing Illegal Migrant' on Tram

"He doesn’t even belong in here," Rudat claimed following the attack, which left him with a "deep facial wound" from a knife. Photos from the attack showed Rudat with bloody tissues and bandages all over his face.

Rudat, who is also a paramedic, added on Instagram: "He is an immigrant, an illegal one, a drug dealer and very popularly known here, especially by the police."

According to police, "two men from a group harassed female passengers on the train. A 21-year-old U.S. citizen intervened and was stabbed by one of the other perpetrators during the ensuing altercation."

While police in Germany arrested one of the alleged attackers, identified only as Majid A, he was later released due to a lack of evidence. However, he was then rearrested after new evidence came to light. The other suspect remains at large.