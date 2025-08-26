Your tip
Shocking Blood-Soaked Images Show New York Model Beaten to a Pulp and Left Disfigured While Defending Women From 'Drug Dealing Illegal Migrant' on Tram

Photos of John Rudat
Source: @john.rudat/instagram;GOFUNDME

John Rudat was left badly beaten after he attempted to help two women.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 26 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

A model was left with brutal injuries after he attempted to defend two women while on a tram in Germany, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

New York native John Rudat, 21, was reportedly assaulted on Sunday, August 28, and had claimed one of the attackers was an "illegal immigrant" before a 21-year-old Syrian national was arrested for the crime.

Details Of The Assault

Photo of John Rudat
Source: @ainyschu/instagram;@john.rudat/instagram

John Rudat was left with terrifying injuries in the attack.

"He doesn’t even belong in here," Rudat claimed following the attack, which left him with a "deep facial wound" from a knife. Photos from the attack showed Rudat with bloody tissues and bandages all over his face.

Rudat, who is also a paramedic, added on Instagram: "He is an immigrant, an illegal one, a drug dealer and very popularly known here, especially by the police."

According to police, "two men from a group harassed female passengers on the train. A 21-year-old U.S. citizen intervened and was stabbed by one of the other perpetrators during the ensuing altercation."

While police in Germany arrested one of the alleged attackers, identified only as Majid A, he was later released due to a lack of evidence. However, he was then rearrested after new evidence came to light. The other suspect remains at large.

'Where's The Law?'

Photo of John Rudat
Source: @nius.de/instagram;

The model claimed one of the attackers was an 'illegal immigrant.'

"... Upon learning of the new findings, the Dresden Public Prosecutor's Office immediately ordered the provisional arrest of the 21-year-old suspect, which was carried out by the Dresden Police Department in the early hours of August 26, 2025,” a statement from authorities read.

The suspect had previously been allowed to walk free less than 12 hours after being arrested at a Dresden migrant shelter before his second arrest... and news of this left Rudat sick.

He raged on his Instagram post: "If they could do this to the people and then just get released 12 hours later, even less at this point, where’s the law? Where’s the structure?

"If Germans are held to that law and that structure, but these people could just come in, swing knives, and hurt, abuse, terrorize, and oppress citizens of Germany, then what do we do?"

Thousands Of Dollars Have Been Raised For Rudat

Photo of John Rudat
Source: GoFundMe

Only one of the two suspects have been arrested.

A GoFundMe has already been set up for Rudat by his brother's girlfriend, Molly Sheldon, and has raised over $50,000 at the time of writing.

"This horrible act against John leaves us devastated and seeking justice," Sheldon wrote. "He now faces a challenging recovery, physically, emotionally, and even financially, as he works to heal from this incident.

"We are all heartbroken but determined to support him through this ordeal."

Photo of John Rudat
Source: GoFundMe

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim.

Despite Rudat putting the focus on immigration, he pulled back his comments in an interview on Monday, August 26, and said: "The problem to me wasn’t anyone’s skin color, wasn’t anyone's race, wasn't anybody’s anything.

"It was the fact that a woman was being harassed and assaulted."

The US Embassy in Berlin released a statement condemning the attack, and also praised Rudat for being "courageous."

The statement concluded: "We urge German authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and punish them to the fullest extent permitted by law."

