EXCLUSIVE: Perez Hilton Labels Blake Lively a Raging 'Bully' After She Ripped Blogger for Posting More Than 500 'Disparaging' Stories About Baldoni Feud in So-called Orchestrated Smear Campaign — 'I Formed My Own Opinions'

Lively claims Baldoni has been using social media bloggers and influencers to say negative things about her. But in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Hilton countered that Lively has gotten lost in her own lawsuit.

"She and her ego want to blame this person and that person and not take any accountability whatsoever," Hilton claimed. "I think Blake bullied Justin. I think Blake has been bullying me and other creator journalists as well."

Lively alleges Hilton published over 500 disparaging and mocking posts about her. Hilton has not denied he has been critical of the actress, but insisted there is no logical way so many bloggers could all conspire against her.

"This would have been the most sophisticated, orchestrated smear campaign in history," he said. "She just refuses to accept what is the most likely scenario – I formed my own opinions about her organically, based on what I read, based on the court filing, and based on her own words and actions."