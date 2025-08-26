EXCLUSIVE: Perez Hilton Labels Blake Lively a Raging 'Bully' After She Ripped Blogger for Posting More Than 500 'Disparaging' Stories About Baldoni Feud in So-called Orchestrated Smear Campaign — 'I Formed My Own Opinions'
Perez Hilton has slammed Blake Lively for subpoenaing him and over 100 other social media influencers who have been "critical" of her amid her ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
The It Ends With Us star has accused her detractors of secretly working with her former co-star on an elaborate "smear campaign" against her.
Lively claims Baldoni has been using social media bloggers and influencers to say negative things about her. But in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Hilton countered that Lively has gotten lost in her own lawsuit.
"She and her ego want to blame this person and that person and not take any accountability whatsoever," Hilton claimed. "I think Blake bullied Justin. I think Blake has been bullying me and other creator journalists as well."
Lively alleges Hilton published over 500 disparaging and mocking posts about her. Hilton has not denied he has been critical of the actress, but insisted there is no logical way so many bloggers could all conspire against her.
"This would have been the most sophisticated, orchestrated smear campaign in history," he said. "She just refuses to accept what is the most likely scenario – I formed my own opinions about her organically, based on what I read, based on the court filing, and based on her own words and actions."
Freedom of Speech
Many of Hilton's colleagues have also joined the fight on what they call an "attack" on their personal privacy and First Amendment rights.
Kjersti Flaa, who has repeatedly been critical of Lively, shared a copy of her subpoena for information and slammed it in the caption.
She wrote: "As a journalist, this is a direct attack on my privacy, my sources, and my First Amendment rights. This kind of legal fishing expedition is not just invasive – it's dangerous."
Without a Crystal Ball's Katie Paulson declared: "Blake Lively’s lawsuit isn’t about defamation – it’s about silencing criticism. There’s no evidence of a smear campaign. There is evidence refuting her claims."
The content creator raged: "This is about punishing survivors and the press for reacting to her own behavior."
Accusations of Fake Accounts
Lively's team has also accused Baldoni of creating fake and "untraceable" social media accounts to spread his own negative stories about her.
Newly released court documents allege Baldoni hired social media expert Jed Wallace for a three-month, $30,000-per-month contract.
An email from Baldoni's publicist, Melissa Nathan, introduced Wallace to his business partner, Jamey Heath, explaining that the consultant specialized in doing work "behind the scenes."
"Jed and team has worked on some of the most monumental BTS projects globally, and I'm extremely happy to make this intro between you both," the email stated.
Baldoni's Denial
According to the Daily Mail, which was the first to obtain the communications, Nathan referred to a two-part quote for "untraceable" social media services for "creation of social fan engagement to go back and forth with any negative accounts, helping to change narrative and stay on track."
A source confided the plan was to use anonymous social media accounts controlled by Wallace's team to push "already-existing pro-Baldoni news stories on social media and argue with Lively fans online."
But the source revealed the plan was never put into action, because Lively did such a great job of earning real "organic" criticism from actual social media users all on her own.
Wallace has denied any use of fake accounts, saying he was only paid to monitor social media for Baldoni's team.