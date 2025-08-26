'Serious Tension': Bitter Rivalry Explodes On 'TODAY' Show Set as One-time Besties Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Suffer Major Fallout

Tensions boiled over when Hager made an invasive line of questioning about how Guthrie became pregnant with her first child.

The anchor was discussing how she returned to Today immediately after her 2014 nuptials so she could simultaneously announce both her marriage and pregnancy with daughter Vale, 11, to viewers.

"And that’s why you were able to have a baby," Hager quipped, confusingly adding, "I know how you have a baby. But you needed to start."

Guthrie, who was 42 at the time she conceived her daughter Vale, squirmed as she noted, "Well, lucky us, we got pregnant."

"That was humiliating," another insider confided. "It crossed a line between friends. Savannah hasn't forgiven her."