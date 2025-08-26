'Serious Tension': Bitter Rivalry Explodes On 'TODAY' Show Set as One-time Besties Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Suffer Major Fallout
Today colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager can barely hide their contempt for one another, as the former pals are openly bringing up topics on air that make one another uncomfortable, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hager, 43, huffed about not being invited to Guthrie's 2014 wedding to Michael Feldman, saying on camera during Today With Jenna & Friends, "And she claims we weren’t friends, but…" It caused the former lawyer, 53, to scold her cohost, "No, we were friends, but it was a small wedding. We can’t do this again."
'Creating Serious Tension'
“Savannah was furious Jenna aired that on air,” an NBC source claimed to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about the awkward incident on his Substack. "She’s begged Jenna to drop it, but Jenna keeps poking. It’s gone from playful to mean."
The longtime Today host is known as top dog around the set, and Hager is getting in her crosshairs.
"Savannah runs a tight ship," a production source claimed. "And Jenna pushing her buttons is creating serious tension."
Tensions Are High
Tensions boiled over when Hager made an invasive line of questioning about how Guthrie became pregnant with her first child.
The anchor was discussing how she returned to Today immediately after her 2014 nuptials so she could simultaneously announce both her marriage and pregnancy with daughter Vale, 11, to viewers.
"And that’s why you were able to have a baby," Hager quipped, confusingly adding, "I know how you have a baby. But you needed to start."
Guthrie, who was 42 at the time she conceived her daughter Vale, squirmed as she noted, "Well, lucky us, we got pregnant."
"That was humiliating," another insider confided. "It crossed a line between friends. Savannah hasn't forgiven her."
Missing Hoda?
Now, the women barely speak to each other when it's not on camera.
"They laugh for viewers, but the second the red light goes off, the silence is icy," one source claimed.
Guthrie has filled in several times on Hager's show, which hasn't seen a permanent cohost since Hoda Kotb retired in January.
Guthrie Shades Hager
The pair showed contempt for one another's suitcase packing skills during a May episode of Today's fourth hour, where Guthrie openly chided Hager for constantly asking to borrow items after refusing to use anything but a carry-on when they travel.
"If we're going for like 10 days, which we just did, I'm packing a suitcase and I'm going to check it cause I want to have all my stuff," Guthrie explained, naming off everything from face creams to various outfits.
"And you're like, 'We're carrying on. This is my bag, it's a tote bag,'" Guthrie said while mocking Hager.
"And then the next day she's like, 'I forgot bras, do you have any bras? Or workout shorts? I didn't bring any. Do you have any underwear?'"
"Well, she doesn't ask that," Guthrie joked about the intimate item, but got in the dig that her point was, "She packs light and then she forgets everything, snarking about Hager, "Oh, did you bring a blow dryer? I didn't."