Gavin Newsom Mocks Trump By Selling Signed Copies of Bibles for $100 On 'Patriot Shop' — as Right-Wing Personalities Have Meltdown Over Governor's Trolling
Gavin Newsom has once again gotten under the skin of conservatives, this time by selling signed copies of Bibles on his merchandise site, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The California governor's team has been mimicking Donald Trump for weeks, leaving his supporters raging and failing to see the irony of it all.
What Is Newsom Selling?
This time, Newsom and his handlers took it up a notch by bibles on his site.... oh, and they're already sold-out. The site also includes several other items, like a "Newsom Was Right About Everything" cap, a "Trump Is Not Hot" tank top, and a T-shirt labeled "The Chosen One," featuring images of Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson, and the late Hulk Hogan with a halo looking over Newsom.
However, there is at least one person who will not be purchasing any of these items: Fox News personality Will Cain.
On Monday, August 25, during an episode of The Will Cain Show, the host went off on Newsom over Bibles being sold.
"He seems to have found ground, legs with the left by mocking President Trump," Cain cried on TV. "Like the ChatGPT personality, he's just borrowing now from President Trump, copying his style with X post, now he’s even going for his own MAGA style merch."
Fox News' Will Cain Goes Off
The 50-year-old then raged over the items in Newsom's shop, and listed his issues: "The shop includes items like a 'Newsom was right about everything' hat, or he has a Newsom 2026 mug.
"He even has a bible priced at $100, and he tweets out already sold out. His personality is just a shadow. Shadows on the wall, a Xerox copy of others... but that works on the left."
In 2024, Trump was selling a "God Bless The USA" Bible for $60.
After Cain was done throwing his tantrum, the Newsom Press Office X account was quick to respond, as they joked: "Thank you for the promotion of our 'FANTASTIC' Patriot Shop, Will Cain!"
Newsom's official press office has gone off on X, with their tweeting resembling Trump's style of raging on the platform. The account has done everything from writing in all caps, posting random memes, and even bashing the president.
Cain's fellow Fox News personality, Dana Perino, is also not a fan of the tweeting, as she recently begged Newsom's wife to step in and end her nightmare.
"You have to stop it with the Twitter thing," the 53-year-old begged on The Five. "I don’t know where his wife is? If I were his wife, I would say, 'You are making a fool of yourself, stop it!'"
She added: "Do not let your staff tweet, and if you are doing it yourself, put the phone away and start over."
Perino also appeared to hint at a possible presidential run by Newsom, and said: "He's got a big job as governor of California, but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little more serious."
Trump Reacts To 'Newscum'
Texas senator Ted Cruz also had his feathers ruffled over Newsom, telling Sean Hannity: "Gavin Newsom is very good at being slick; he's very good at running away from the facts and running away from the record.
"Gavin Newsom and the rest of the Democratic party exist for one purpose right now, to hate Donald Trump."
Newsom's antics have already reached the White House, as earlier this month, Trump took to Truth Social to call out his fellow politician.
He raged: "Gavin Newscum is way down in the polls. He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California. I will save California!!! President DJT."