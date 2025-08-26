Gavin Newsom Mocks Trump By Selling Signed Copies of Bibles for $100 On 'Patriot Shop' — as Right-Wing Personalities Have Meltdown Over Governor's Trolling

This time, Newsom and his handlers took it up a notch by bibles on his site.... oh, and they're already sold-out. The site also includes several other items, like a "Newsom Was Right About Everything" cap, a "Trump Is Not Hot" tank top, and a T-shirt labeled "The Chosen One," featuring images of Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson, and the late Hulk Hogan with a halo looking over Newsom.

However, there is at least one person who will not be purchasing any of these items: Fox News personality Will Cain.

On Monday, August 25, during an episode of The Will Cain Show, the host went off on Newsom over Bibles being sold.

"He seems to have found ground, legs with the left by mocking President Trump," Cain cried on TV. "Like the ChatGPT personality, he's just borrowing now from President Trump, copying his style with X post, now he’s even going for his own MAGA style merch."