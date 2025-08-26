EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell Told Investigator Epstein Had Secret 'Tapes' of BOTH Trump and Bill Clinton — Years Before Her Donald-Saving DOJ Interview
Ghislaine Maxwell has "confirmed the existence of secret videotapes of Donald Trump filmed by her former lover and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Not to be left out, she also added "some of the hidden tapes feature a young Bill Clinton as well."
Years before Maxwell gushed over what a gentleman President Trump was in hopes of gaining parole from prison, she told a different story to one investigative reporter.
In his book Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes, former CBS News producer Ira Rosen wrote about how he was able to "trick" Maxwell into confessing there were tapes.
Rosen, who had a "hunch" that recordings existed, explained that during a conversation with Epstein's paramour, he flat out challenged Maxwell to produce them.
"I want the tapes," Rosen wrote. "I know (Epstein) was videotaping everyone."
Maxwell's Surprising Confession
Maxwell, the daughter of famous newspaper publisher Robert Maxwell, gave Rosen a stern look and pointed a finger in his face.
Rosen wrote: "She said: 'I am the daughter of a press baron. I know the way you people think. If you do one side, you must do the other. If you get the tapes on Trump you have to do Clinton'."
Shocked to suddenly hear Clinton's name mentioned as well, Rosen assured her: "I will. I will go wherever the story goes."
Unfortunately for the journalist, the story did not go much further. Maxwell said Epstein never told her where he had hidden the alleged tapes, and she had never found them.
Pardon Possibilities
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Maxwell, who is currently serving out a 20-year sentence in a Texas prison for sex trafficking, is relying on now-President Trump to grant her an executive pardon.
During her highly anticipated prison sit-down with Justice Department officials, she described the president as always being "very cordial and very kind" to her.
She also emphasized she never saw Trump "in any inappropriate setting" with young girls.
"The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects," Maxwell, 63, told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche during a two-day session at her then-Florida prison."
The former socialite also disputed claims Trump wrote a salacious letter for Epstein's 50th birthday party in 2003, which she allegedly included in a bound book of other notes from his famous pals.
Trump Non-Committal
Following Maxwell's probing by Blanche, Trump was asked if he had considered pardoning the convicted sex trafficker.
"Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon, but I — nobody’s approached me with it. Nobody’s asked me about it. It’s in the news about that, that aspect of it, but right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it," the president explained last month.
Maxwell's attorney raged in early July about how unfortunate it was that his client remained behind bars after the Justice Department said there was no Epstein "client list," which the madam herself confirmed to Blanche.
"The recent developments underscore just how absurd it is that Ghislaine is still in prison," David Oscar Markus fumed.
"The government says there's no Epstein client list, yet Ghislaine Maxwell remains locked up as the scapegoat for ghosts. It’s not right."