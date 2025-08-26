EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell Told Investigator Epstein Had Secret 'Tapes' of BOTH Trump and Bill Clinton — Years Before Her Donald-Saving DOJ Interview

Years before Maxwell gushed over what a gentleman President Trump was in hopes of gaining parole from prison, she told a different story to one investigative reporter.

In his book Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes, former CBS News producer Ira Rosen wrote about how he was able to "trick" Maxwell into confessing there were tapes.

Rosen, who had a "hunch" that recordings existed, explained that during a conversation with Epstein's paramour, he flat out challenged Maxwell to produce them.

"I want the tapes," Rosen wrote. "I know (Epstein) was videotaping everyone."