'The View' Makes Bombshell Announcement About Controversial Show's Future as Execs Demand They Stop Bashing President Trump

The ABC program will return for Season 29 on September 8, along with its hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, the network revealed.

"This is why you should always keep coming back to The View, because you never know what's going to happen,” Goldberg said in a teaser clip of the upcoming season.

The daytime talk show reportedly already has guests lined up for its first week back, with notable names including Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, actress America Ferrera, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on tap to appear.

The View will also see A-listers the following week, too, as Matthew McConaughey is set to appear on September 15, and so is Santa Clause actor Tim Allen, Twisters star Glen Powell, and New York Giants great Eli Manning.