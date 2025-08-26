'The View' Makes Bombshell Announcement About Controversial Show's Future as Execs Demand They Stop Bashing President Trump
The View has ruffled plenty of feathers, especially if you're right-wing and a fan of President Trump, as the future of the show has been hanging by a thread due to plenty of pushback over its content.
However, all that noise has not put an end to the long-running series since it is set to make its return, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Is 'The View' Back?
The ABC program will return for Season 29 on September 8, along with its hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, the network revealed.
"This is why you should always keep coming back to The View, because you never know what's going to happen,” Goldberg said in a teaser clip of the upcoming season.
The daytime talk show reportedly already has guests lined up for its first week back, with notable names including Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, actress America Ferrera, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on tap to appear.
The View will also see A-listers the following week, too, as Matthew McConaughey is set to appear on September 15, and so is Santa Clause actor Tim Allen, Twisters star Glen Powell, and New York Giants great Eli Manning.
Where Are The Conservatives?
The popular show, created by icon Barbara Walters, has been buried in backlash after it was discovered no conservative guests were booked from January to July this year.
A study by the Media Research Center's NewsBuster analyzed every episode from January 6 through July 25 and found The View hosted 102 left-leaning guests and zero conservative guests.
"I am actually surprised by this because 102 seems a little low," Fox News contributor Guy Benson mocked during an appearance on Fox & Friends.
He added: "What's interesting (is)… the left talked for years about bringing back the fairness doctrine. This was an obsession of theirs to try to clamp down on the success of (conservative) talk radio.
"If they had succeeded and had gotten the fairness doctrine, The View would be out of business for that reason alone. That would be basically illegal."
No More Trump Talk?
Earlier this year, Disney boss Bob Iger told the ladies of The View to "tone down their political rhetoric," after the TV stars made it a point to call out Trump and his decisions.
According to reports, Goldberg, 69, and her co-hosts found the request "silly" and decided "they were just going to keep doing their thing." And that they did, as later on, 82-year-old Behar bashed Trump once again.
"The thing about him is he is so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not. Trim. Smart. Handsome. Happily married. And can sing Al Green’s song Let’s Stay Together better than Al Green," Behar joked while comparing Trump to his predecessor and rival, Barack Obama.
White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers was quick to respond to the trolling, and said: "Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
"It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."
Trump, 79, once raged about The View, specifically calling out Hostin and Goldberg. Speaking in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in 2004, he called Hostin, "dumber than Kamala (Harris)."
"That is one dumb woman. Sorry. I’m sorry, women, she’s a dummy." The former reality star then labeled Goldberg "demented" and claimed she had a "foul mouth."
Trump went off: "She was so filthy dirty, disgusting. She was so dirty. Every word was filthy, dirty. What a loser she is."