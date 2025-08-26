Woman, 21, Found With 'King Cucumber' Inside Her After 'Extreme Lovemaking' Sent Her to Emergency
A Russian woman has been forced to seek medical assistance after "extreme lovemaking" involving an inanimate object, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 21-year-old woman, who has changed her name to be identified as "Marina," and a friend rushed to an emergency room in the western Russian city of Ufa last week, complaining of pain and spasms in her abdomen.
Healthcare workers were stunned when they discovered the source of Marina's discomfort.
Woman Goes to E.R. For Stomach Pain
While Marina was said to initially give vague descriptions of her pain, the male friend who accompanied her eventually stepped in and cleared the air.
The friend reportedly explained to hospital staff Marina had a "king cucumber" stuck inside of her. He explained the vegetable became lodged inside the woman while they were having sex.
Marina and her friend attempted to remove the cucumber but decided to go to the hospital after unsuccessful attempts.
Friend Confesses to 'Extreme Lovemaking'
According to Russian outlet Baza, doctors were able to remove the cucumber from inside the woman via a rectoscopy, a medical procedure involving a lighted tube called a proctoscope used to examine the anal cavity and rectum for inflammation, polyps, or other abnormalities.
Doctors also checked to make sure Marina was not further harmed during the "extreme" romp session.
Adding another twist to the already bizarre story was the cucumber itself, which appeared to have a bite taken out of it.
Doctors Remove 'King Cucumber' With Bite Taken Out
Photos of the alleged king cucumber in question shared on social media platform Telegram showed the large, bright green vegetable lying in a stainless steel medical tray carried by a staff worker wearing gloves.
Upon closer inspection, a bite had clearly been taken off the tip of the cucumber.
Blame it on embarrassment or wanting to leave the hospital as soon as possible, but the couple was said to decline answering any further questions about the cucumber or its half-eaten state and quietly left the hospital following the removal.
While it may sound hard to believe, Marina isn't alone in having to take a trip to the emergency room due to a cucumber being stuck inside her body.
Prior to Marina's hospital visit, an unnamed man from Baranoa, Colombia, reportedly sought medical assistance and was complaining of similar abdominal pain and spasms.
The man was in such agony he was unable to walk, but told healthcare workers he had no idea what could be the reason for his discomfort.
As was the case in Marina's story, doctors discovered a cucumber inside the man's anal cavity.
X-rays revealed the vegetable stuck inside the man, who insisted the situation was the result of a freak accident.
The man claimed the cucumber must have grown inside of him from swallowing a seed, as he consumes a lot of cucumbers at home.