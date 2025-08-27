EXCLUSIVE: 'Bloated' Jack Black Sparks Health Fears as Actor's 'Abdominal Obesity is a Major Risk Factor for Diabetes' – His 'Eating and Drinking Have Gotten Out of Control'
Heavyweight funnyman Jack Black is looking heftier than ever, and his friends are seriously worried he's rapidly digging his grave with a knife and fork, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In alarming new photos, the 55-year-old School of Rock star was seen sporting a massive gut as he ambled through L.A. on a hot summer day.
'Huge And Bloated'
"He looks huge and bloated," said an insider. "His eating and maybe his drinking have gotten out of control.
"He swore he would get healthy and was going to the gym and posting funny videos of his workouts; he even hired a trainer."
In January, the Tenacious D frontman shot a video of himself working out, giving concerned pals hope he was ready to change.
"It's about sweat equity," he said while doing dumbbell presses.
He then joked: "It's about keeping up with the Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnsons of the world."
But the snitch said all that is clearly out the window before adding: "If he is still going to the gym, he's not making much of an effort to shed the excess weight. Now, pals are hoping he gets back on the treadmill before it's too late."
The 5-foot-6 comedian "looks like he weighs 275 pounds right now," Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who doesn't treat Black, told RadarOnline.com.
"His massive abdominal obesity is a known major risk factor for diabetes, as a fatty liver prevents the body from responding adequately to insulin. He needs a kind, interested doctor who will work with him to help him."
Jack's Need 'For A Diet'
To make the necessary lifestyle changes, Dr. Mirkin said: "He needs to get on a diet that avoids sugar-added foods, refined carbohydrates, fried items, and mammal meat, and he needs a supervised exercise program."
He will also require "strong, emotional support" to help him stick with a weight-loss regimen.