Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jack Black
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Bloated' Jack Black Sparks Health Fears as Actor's 'Abdominal Obesity is a Major Risk Factor for Diabetes' – His 'Eating and Drinking Have Gotten Out of Control'

photo of jack black
Source: MEGA

Jack Black has sparked health fears as abdominal obesity fuels diabetes risk with excessive eating and drinking.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Heavyweight funnyman Jack Black is looking heftier than ever, and his friends are seriously worried he's rapidly digging his grave with a knife and fork, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In alarming new photos, the 55-year-old School of Rock star was seen sporting a massive gut as he ambled through L.A. on a hot summer day.

Article continues below advertisement

'Huge And Bloated'

Article continues below advertisement
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was name-checked by Jack Black while joking about his gym routine.
Source: MEGA

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was name-checked by Black while joking about his gym routine.

Article continues below advertisement

"He looks huge and bloated," said an insider. "His eating and maybe his drinking have gotten out of control.

"He swore he would get healthy and was going to the gym and posting funny videos of his workouts; he even hired a trainer."

In January, the Tenacious D frontman shot a video of himself working out, giving concerned pals hope he was ready to change.

"It's about sweat equity," he said while doing dumbbell presses.

He then joked: "It's about keeping up with the Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnsons of the world."

Article continues below advertisement
Dr. Gabe Mirkin warned Black's abdominal obesity poses a major diabetes risk.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warned Black's abdominal obesity poses a major diabetes risk.

Article continues below advertisement

But the snitch said all that is clearly out the window before adding: "If he is still going to the gym, he's not making much of an effort to shed the excess weight. Now, pals are hoping he gets back on the treadmill before it's too late."

The 5-foot-6 comedian "looks like he weighs 275 pounds right now," Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who doesn't treat Black, told RadarOnline.com.

"His massive abdominal obesity is a known major risk factor for diabetes, as a fatty liver prevents the body from responding adequately to insulin. He needs a kind, interested doctor who will work with him to help him."

Article continues below advertisement

Jack's Need 'For A Diet'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas

Mission Impossible? Tom Cruise Aims to Get Rid of His Man Boobs to Impress Much Younger Girlfriend Ana De Armas as Marriage Rumors Ramp Up

Photo of Gayle King

EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King's Career is 'Nearing Its End' – CBS Host's Job is at Risk After Her 'Wokeness' Made Audiences 'Disappear'

Article continues below advertisement
Black once posted workout videos that gave fans hope for change.
Source: MEGA

Black once posted workout videos that gave fans hope for change.

To make the necessary lifestyle changes, Dr. Mirkin said: "He needs to get on a diet that avoids sugar-added foods, refined carbohydrates, fried items, and mammal meat, and he needs a supervised exercise program."

He will also require "strong, emotional support" to help him stick with a weight-loss regimen.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.