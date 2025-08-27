Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Cruise
Exclusive

Mission Impossible? Tom Cruise Aims to Get Rid of His Man Boobs to Impress Much Younger Girlfriend Ana De Armas as Marriage Rumors Ramp Up

Photo of Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise sheds man boobs to impress younger girlfriend Ana De Armas as marriage rumors intensify.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tom Cruise is determined to look his best for fiancée-in-waiting Ana de Armas – but the 63-year-old Mission: Impossible star hasn't managed to minimize his man boobs and may be forced to resort to surgery to eliminate the unsightly problem, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"There's no denying Tom's in incredible shape for his age, but one area continues to give him grief – his moobs," an insider claimed. "He's tried everything from diet to exercise, and nothing will get rid of the excess fat on his chest area."

Article continues below advertisement

Tom's Issues With His 'Moobs'

Article continues below advertisement
Ana de Armas enjoyed a Vermont stroll with Tom Cruise near her $7 million home.
Source: MEGA

The actress enjoyed a Vermont stroll with Cruise near her $7million home.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruise and de Arma, 37, were recently spotted holding hands during a getaway to Vermont, where the Cuban-born Ballerina beauty owns a $7 million home with a swimming pool and walking trails at her doorstep.

The Top Gun hunk was the picture of vitality during their stroll with his muscular arms and long locks, but sources said his otherwise fit physique was a bust due to his prominent pecs.

"Tom wants to get the pesky problem fixed once and for all. Surgery seems to be his only option. There's lipo and excision – or a combo of both – to suck the fat out," the insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
de Armas was first linked to Cruise after a Valentine's Day dinner in England.
Source: MEGA

de Armas was first linked to Cruise after a Valentine's Day dinner in England.

Article continues below advertisement

But according to the insider, smitten de Armas isn't bothered by her suitor's silhouette.

The Knives Out babe was first linked to Cruise in February when the cozy twosome was seen grabbing dinner in England on Valentine's Day.

Since then, they've been observed coming and going at a helipad in London.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom's Plans To Impress Ana

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Gayle King

EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King's Career is 'Nearing Its End' – CBS Host's Job is at Risk After Her 'Wokeness' Made Audiences 'Disappear'

photo of Prince Harry and king charles

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Driven by the Money! Exiled Royal 'Motivated' to Make Amends With Dying King Charles to Receive Financial Support From the Monarchy... After Suffering Many Business Flops With Wife Meghan Markle

Article continues below advertisement
De Armas became the focus of Cruise's attention after an initial film project pursuit.
Source: MEGA

de Armas became the focus of Cruise's attention after an initial film project pursuit.

Initially, sources said, Cruise pursued the Blonde bombshell for a film project – but his interest in her has become more personal.

Added the insider: "Tom's doing everything in his power to woo Ana, and it's working. The only thing that's bugging him are his man boobs, but he intends to fix them – and soon."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.