Mission Impossible? Tom Cruise Aims to Get Rid of His Man Boobs to Impress Much Younger Girlfriend Ana De Armas as Marriage Rumors Ramp Up
Tom Cruise is determined to look his best for fiancée-in-waiting Ana de Armas – but the 63-year-old Mission: Impossible star hasn't managed to minimize his man boobs and may be forced to resort to surgery to eliminate the unsightly problem, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"There's no denying Tom's in incredible shape for his age, but one area continues to give him grief – his moobs," an insider claimed. "He's tried everything from diet to exercise, and nothing will get rid of the excess fat on his chest area."
Tom's Issues With His 'Moobs'
Cruise and de Arma, 37, were recently spotted holding hands during a getaway to Vermont, where the Cuban-born Ballerina beauty owns a $7 million home with a swimming pool and walking trails at her doorstep.
The Top Gun hunk was the picture of vitality during their stroll with his muscular arms and long locks, but sources said his otherwise fit physique was a bust due to his prominent pecs.
"Tom wants to get the pesky problem fixed once and for all. Surgery seems to be his only option. There's lipo and excision – or a combo of both – to suck the fat out," the insider claimed.
Tom's Plans To Impress Ana
Initially, sources said, Cruise pursued the Blonde bombshell for a film project – but his interest in her has become more personal.
Added the insider: "Tom's doing everything in his power to woo Ana, and it's working. The only thing that's bugging him are his man boobs, but he intends to fix them – and soon."