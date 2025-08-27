EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King's Career is 'Nearing Its End' – CBS Host's Job is at Risk After Her 'Wokeness' Made Audiences 'Disappear'
Fading star Gayle King's career at CBS is quickly nearing its end, as her "woke" sensibilities have driven viewers away in droves, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And she may soon be joining the network's late-night star, Stephen Colbert, on the unemployment line.
Gayle's 'Fatal Mistake'
"Letting Gayle turn the show into her personal therapy hour was a fatal mistake," said a TV news insider. "Gayle brought in her people, her politics, her preachy tone – and the audience disappeared!"
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 70-year-old anchor was charged with revitalizing the perennially underachieving CBS Mornings, which she promptly remade in her own image. News veterans Norah O'Donnell and Anthony Mason were dumped and replaced by much younger cohosts Anthony Dokoupil and former NFL star Nate Burleson.
Meanwhile, stories became progressively more PC and entertainment-oriented.
And King herself increasingly became the focus of the story – making appearances at star-studded weddings and taking off on the Blue Origin space flight with other female celebs, including Katy Perry, which got her called out for being "entitled."
Viewership Has Plummeted
And while that stunt drew a bump in ratings, viewership has plummeted ever since.
In July, the show saw a loss of between 20 and 30 percent of its audience versus last year in the advertiser-coveted 25- to 54-year-old demographic, according to Nielsen and the New York Post.
Despite the steep decline, King pulls in a reported $13million to $15million a year under the terms of a fat new contract she signed in 2022, which runs through next May.
But sources said network execs are not likely to re-up her deal – especially as her corporate "protector," CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon, was forced out – and they're not even sure she'll be around till May.
Gayle's Next Move
"They thought her star power would save them – instead, it torpedoed the ratings," the snitch claimed. "Now they're just trying to cut bait without setting the whole place on fire. She's being phased out and everyone knows it."
Meanwhile, insiders claimed King is aware of her tenuous position and is "already plotting her next move."