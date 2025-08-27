Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Gayle King
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King's Career is 'Nearing Its End' – CBS Host's Job is at Risk After Her 'Wokeness' Made Audiences 'Disappear'

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

Gayle King's career may be on the verge of falling apart.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fading star Gayle King's career at CBS is quickly nearing its end, as her "woke" sensibilities have driven viewers away in droves, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And she may soon be joining the network's late-night star, Stephen Colbert, on the unemployment line.

Article continues below advertisement

Gayle's 'Fatal Mistake'

Article continues below advertisement
Wendy McMahon's exit left Gayle King's multimillion-dollar CBS contract in jeopardy.
Source: MEGA

Wendy McMahon's exit left Gayle King's multimillion-dollar CBS contract in jeopardy.

Article continues below advertisement

"Letting Gayle turn the show into her personal therapy hour was a fatal mistake," said a TV news insider. "Gayle brought in her people, her politics, her preachy tone – and the audience disappeared!"

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 70-year-old anchor was charged with revitalizing the perennially underachieving CBS Mornings, which she promptly remade in her own image. News veterans Norah O'Donnell and Anthony Mason were dumped and replaced by much younger cohosts Anthony Dokoupil and former NFL star Nate Burleson.

Meanwhile, stories became progressively more PC and entertainment-oriented.

And King herself increasingly became the focus of the story – making appearances at star-studded weddings and taking off on the Blue Origin space flight with other female celebs, including Katy Perry, which got her called out for being "entitled."

Article continues below advertisement

Viewership Has Plummeted

Article continues below advertisement
Norah O'Donnell and Anthony Mason were replaced on 'CBS Mornings' by younger cohosts.
Source: MEGA

Norah O'Donnell and Anthony Mason were replaced on 'CBS Mornings' by younger cohosts.

Article continues below advertisement

And while that stunt drew a bump in ratings, viewership has plummeted ever since.

In July, the show saw a loss of between 20 and 30 percent of its audience versus last year in the advertiser-coveted 25- to 54-year-old demographic, according to Nielsen and the New York Post.

Despite the steep decline, King pulls in a reported $13million to $15million a year under the terms of a fat new contract she signed in 2022, which runs through next May.

But sources said network execs are not likely to re-up her deal – especially as her corporate "protector," CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon, was forced out – and they're not even sure she'll be around till May.

Article continues below advertisement

Gayle's Next Move

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of Prince Harry and king charles

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Driven by the Money! Exiled Royal 'Motivated' to Make Amends With Dying King Charles to Receive Financial Support From the Monarchy... After Suffering Many Business Flops With Wife Meghan Markle

Photo of Perez Hilton, Blake Lively

EXCLUSIVE: Perez Hilton Labels Blake Lively a Raging 'Bully' After She Ripped Blogger for Posting More Than 500 'Disparaging' Stories About Baldoni Feud in So-called Orchestrated Smear Campaign — 'I Formed My Own Opinions'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Katy Perry joined King on a Blue Origin space flight that sparked backlash over entitlement.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry joined King on a Blue Origin space flight that sparked backlash over entitlement.

"They thought her star power would save them – instead, it torpedoed the ratings," the snitch claimed. "Now they're just trying to cut bait without setting the whole place on fire. She's being phased out and everyone knows it."

Meanwhile, insiders claimed King is aware of her tenuous position and is "already plotting her next move."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.