EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King's Career is 'Nearing Its End' – CBS Host's Job is at Risk After Her 'Wokeness' Made Audiences 'Disappear'

"Letting Gayle turn the show into her personal therapy hour was a fatal mistake," said a TV news insider. "Gayle brought in her people, her politics, her preachy tone – and the audience disappeared!"

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 70-year-old anchor was charged with revitalizing the perennially underachieving CBS Mornings, which she promptly remade in her own image. News veterans Norah O'Donnell and Anthony Mason were dumped and replaced by much younger cohosts Anthony Dokoupil and former NFL star Nate Burleson.

Meanwhile, stories became progressively more PC and entertainment-oriented.

And King herself increasingly became the focus of the story – making appearances at star-studded weddings and taking off on the Blue Origin space flight with other female celebs, including Katy Perry, which got her called out for being "entitled."