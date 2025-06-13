EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King 'Desperately Trying to Stage Manage Exit From CBS Mornings' – Before She's Booted Out the Door of Flagship Show

Worried Gayle King is desperately trying to manage her own exit from CBS Mornings – before she gets pushed out the door, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources tell us the network has given up on their once treasured star of 13 years because of the program's repeated third-place finishes in the morning show wars – and the 70-year-old broadcast journalist, who reportedly earns $10million a year, is well aware of that.

"This has been coming for a while," an insider said. "The network's been quietly looking for an off-ramp. King's salary was becoming harder and harder to defend – and she knows it."