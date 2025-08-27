EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Driven by the Money! Exiled Royal 'Motivated' to Make Amends With Dying King Charles to Receive Financial Support From the Monarchy... After Suffering Many Business Flops With Wife Meghan Markle

The move is seen as an effort to further reduce tensions amid years of conflict that often see Harry's headline-making outings overshadow royals' official events in the news.

Sharing schedules could also pave the way for Charles and Harry to find their way to an in-person meeting for the first time since February 2024, when the 76-year-old granted his younger son a brief audience following his cancer diagnosis.

"Of course Harry cares about his father and worries about him," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"He's been kept in the dark about Charles' health status."

As Harry recently admitted in a BBC interview, "I don't know how much longer my father has."

But sentiment isn't the only thing spurring the fifth in line to the throne to reach a truce.