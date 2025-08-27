EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Driven by the Money! Exiled Royal 'Motivated' to Make Amends With Dying King Charles to Receive Financial Support From the Monarchy... After Suffering Many Business Flops With Wife Meghan Markle
Call it a gesture of goodwill. More than two weeks after reps for King Charles III and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met at a private club in London for what's been described as a "secret peace summit" – a first step toward rebuilding the monarch's strained relationship with his second son – came news that Prince Harry had quietly extended another olive branch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a July 26 report, the 40-year-old has offered to share his official schedule of engagements with the royal family.
Harry's Effort To Reduce Tension
The move is seen as an effort to further reduce tensions amid years of conflict that often see Harry's headline-making outings overshadow royals' official events in the news.
Sharing schedules could also pave the way for Charles and Harry to find their way to an in-person meeting for the first time since February 2024, when the 76-year-old granted his younger son a brief audience following his cancer diagnosis.
"Of course Harry cares about his father and worries about him," a source told RadarOnline.com.
"He's been kept in the dark about Charles' health status."
As Harry recently admitted in a BBC interview, "I don't know how much longer my father has."
But sentiment isn't the only thing spurring the fifth in line to the throne to reach a truce.
According to the source: "There are suspicions Harry's main motivation is to reinstate his taxpayer-funded security."
That, along with the crown's financial support, was withdrawn in 2020 after Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, 44, left Britain to start a new life in California.
In multiple interviews, the pair claimed they were driven away by attacks in the U.K. press that were fueled by palace courtiers with the support of his family.
In May, Harry seemed to indicate the rift was permanent when he lost his final legal push to have the state-funded security reinstated.
"I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point," he said at the time, voicing his conviction that their kids, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, aren't safe there.
He lamented that they will never "know the beauty of my homeland."
While making up with his family might be in Harry's interest, his willingness to do so is causing problems at home.
After all, Markle remains determined to keep building their life in their $14.65 million mansion in Montecito.
Indeed, all the talk of reconciliation is "driving a wedge" between the couple so much so that it's sparking speculation that and according the source, "divorce may be an option."
Meghan, who has cut off members of her own family, including her father, has "made it clear she has no intention of moving back to the U.K.," said the source.
"She doesn't have a problem with Harry making peace with his father, but there's a fear the royal family will turn Harry against her if that happens, and then where will she be?"
Cash Problems For The Couple
It's no secret that many of Harry's issues could be solved if he returned to the palace payroll.
"If he were back in the royal family's good graces and received financial support, that could fix everything," said the source.
Namely, he would be the main breadwinner.
"Meghan wouldn't be so desperate to make money," claimed the source.
And, by extension, the former Suits actress would no longer feel compelled to feature their kids in her social media posts to shill her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and her As Ever product line.
Although she doesn't show Archie and Lili's faces, the posts have become another source of safety concerns.
"Harry was never keen on Meghan using the kids to promote her brands," said the source.
"But when Meghan shares the kids, it gets millions of views. He supports Meghan's business endeavors, but if it were up to him, the kids would be left out of it."
Meghan needs all the help she can get.
In July, multiple outlets reported that Netflix won't be renewing the $100 million deal it signed with the Sussexes in 2020 come September.
It's since emerged that Meghan is hoping to sign a first-look deal with the streamer similar to the contract former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama inked after their 2018 $100 million agreement with the company expired.
Still, said the source: "losing the Netflix deal has been a humiliating blow."
Despite the setback, on July 30, Meghan announced a second vintage of her As Ever rosé wine will go on sale in early August, and there's talk that a third season of With Love, Meghan is a possibility after season 2 airs this fall.
"She has her team working overtime to make a deal," said the source.
Issues With The Monarchy
Harry's hardly the only one who stands to gain from a rapprochement. "If Charles were to welcome Harry back into the royal fold, it could prove beneficial for him, too," admitted a second insider.
Not only would it shore up his image as a father, but it could help the increasingly slimmed-down monarchy plug some holes.
Charles' frail health and ongoing cancer care has deeply curtailed his ability to travel far, for instance.
In fact, at the end of his 11-day tour of Australia and Samoa last October, a visibly emotional Charles said he hoped he "survives long enough to come back again."
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have proved popular around the globe, making their own quasi-royal excursions to Nigeria and Colombia.
"Harry isn't afraid to get his hands dirty or his feet wet," added the second insider. "He's very much like his late mother, Princess Diana, that way."
In contrast, Prince William, Harry's brother and the heir to the throne, has yet to overcome his "workshy" reputation.
The second source reveals that it is well known that he and wife, Princess Kate, both 43, prefer to show up for the more "glamorous," high-profile aspects of duty, rather than nitty-gritty work.
In July, one U.K. outlet even revealed that a source close to hardworking 74-year-old Princess Anne – whose commitment to substance over spectacle is in direct contrast with William's more curated public engagements – wishes her nephew would do more of the "bread and butter" royal engagements.
She, for example, still handles the bulk of investitures at Windsor Castle even though William lives on the estate.
"It annoys her," the source close to her said. Other critics have been more direct toward William.
"He barely does anything at all," Graham Smith, CEO of the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, told NBC News last year.
"He's an incredibly lazy man who manages to get a pretty small splashing of engagements to look like he is busy."
To be fair, mom of three Kate Middleton has also been dealing with her own cancer.
Ensuring a symbiotic relationship could be the key to brokering peace.
"Charles may not trust Harry completely, but he seems to be softening," notes the second insider.
"Having Harry back could provide what's needed." As for Harry, says the first source, "If he reconciles with Charles, he's a lot closer to getting what he wants."