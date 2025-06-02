Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > King Charles III

Huge Music Star Invites 'Dying' King Charles On Stage for Singalong at During Massive Tour As Monarch, 76, Continues Grueling Cancer Fight

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie has offered the opportunity to King Charles to sing a duet with him on stage as he continues his battle with cancer.

June 2 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

"Ailing" King Charles has been invited to perform a duet live on stage with Lionel Richie.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran musician, 75, made the offer as the royal continues to battle cancer, having been diagnosed last year.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Would Be A Hoot'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Richue praised by Charles and wife Queen Camilla, saying they both have a great sense of humor.

Article continues below advertisement

Hello hitmaker Richie has enjoyed a long friendship with Charles, 76, and performed at his Coronation concert at Windsor Castle in 2023.

Asked about the prospect of linking up for a memorable singalong, Richie said: "If The King wants to sing Easy like Sunday Morning with me, that's fantastic. It would be a hoot."

Richie then paid tribute to the monarch by complimenting his dedication to service, along with his wife, Queen Camilla, 77.

He said: "He is probably going to be the first royal to travel as much as you can imagine.

"I can see him moving around quite a bit, but is he going to pop into the show and surprise me? You never know.

"Now Camilla, that would be possible.

"She is a hoot in the kindest of respects. She is so funny, and she has such a good sense of humor.

"They both do. I love her sense of humor."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Charles, here recently in Canada, still continues to tour despite his ailing health.

Article continues below advertisement

Richie is just one year younger than Charles and is still going strong and continues to tour.

Now almost six decades into his career, the singer travels with a small team including a physical therapist.

He explained: "You have to be in shape.

"You might think that it’s easy to walk on that stage but try two hours of that, plus running, plus singing.

"You do that multiple times, well you better be in good condition. It is set up to wipe you out.

"I have been doing it for so long now, it's like second nature. But don't take it for granted."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Richie performed at Charles' Coronation concert at Windsor castle in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Another secret weapon in his touring armor is bringing along his own pillow on tour.

He continued: "I elevate the bed at an angle, as that keeps the acid reflux at bay.

"The most important part you are trying to protect is your vocals.

"Eating late is also a disaster because trying to sleep and digest food at the same time calls for a rough voice."

But while he has a team with him at all times, Lionel isn't dishing out a list of diva demands.

Nor is he sitting in hair and make-up for hours.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Hello singer now has an intense health regime to keep him fit and strong to tour.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
breaking news

'King of the Hill' Voice Actor Jonathan Joss Shot Dead During Fight With Neighbor as Brazen Suspect Is Arrested After Fatal Confrontation

celebs with unbelievable real breasts pp

EXCLUSIVE: Why No-One Can Believe These A-Listers Have Real Breasts — After One of the World’s Biggest Actresses Hit Back at ‘Boob-Shaming’ Trolls

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "The one thing I can't do is a lot of hair and make-up. I don't know how people can do it.

"I sweat a lot and on the first two songs, whatever makeup I had on, or whatever hairstyle I had, leaves immediately.

"And I don't really need make-up by that point.

"I am on stage and enjoying it.

"The last thing I would want is my mascara to be running. That is not a good look."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Richie no longer drinks alcohol before a show.

Even a pre-gig tipple is out of the question.

Richie laughed: "Alcohol before a show? No, no, we don't do that.

"Back in The Commodores days you could do anything. You're bulletproof.

"But now, alcohol? No. Just get me out on stage with as much water and things to get the electrolytes going, and that is it.

"I don't even know how we survived the seventies and eighties. It was fun, though."

Richie added: "Ten years ago I used to love red wine, and I tried to let that be my potion to bring me down.

"That phased out of my whole existence as purple teeth by the end of the tour was not going to be the way I wanted to go.

"I get a great bite to eat, lots of water and just wait for yourself to come down."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.