Huge Music Star Invites 'Dying' King Charles On Stage for Singalong at During Massive Tour As Monarch, 76, Continues Grueling Cancer Fight
"Ailing" King Charles has been invited to perform a duet live on stage with Lionel Richie.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran musician, 75, made the offer as the royal continues to battle cancer, having been diagnosed last year.
'It Would Be A Hoot'
Hello hitmaker Richie has enjoyed a long friendship with Charles, 76, and performed at his Coronation concert at Windsor Castle in 2023.
Asked about the prospect of linking up for a memorable singalong, Richie said: "If The King wants to sing Easy like Sunday Morning with me, that's fantastic. It would be a hoot."
Richie then paid tribute to the monarch by complimenting his dedication to service, along with his wife, Queen Camilla, 77.
He said: "He is probably going to be the first royal to travel as much as you can imagine.
"I can see him moving around quite a bit, but is he going to pop into the show and surprise me? You never know.
"Now Camilla, that would be possible.
"She is a hoot in the kindest of respects. She is so funny, and she has such a good sense of humor.
"They both do. I love her sense of humor."
Richie is just one year younger than Charles and is still going strong and continues to tour.
Now almost six decades into his career, the singer travels with a small team including a physical therapist.
He explained: "You have to be in shape.
"You might think that it’s easy to walk on that stage but try two hours of that, plus running, plus singing.
"You do that multiple times, well you better be in good condition. It is set up to wipe you out.
"I have been doing it for so long now, it's like second nature. But don't take it for granted."
Another secret weapon in his touring armor is bringing along his own pillow on tour.
He continued: "I elevate the bed at an angle, as that keeps the acid reflux at bay.
"The most important part you are trying to protect is your vocals.
"Eating late is also a disaster because trying to sleep and digest food at the same time calls for a rough voice."
But while he has a team with him at all times, Lionel isn't dishing out a list of diva demands.
Nor is he sitting in hair and make-up for hours.
He said: "The one thing I can't do is a lot of hair and make-up. I don't know how people can do it.
"I sweat a lot and on the first two songs, whatever makeup I had on, or whatever hairstyle I had, leaves immediately.
"And I don't really need make-up by that point.
"I am on stage and enjoying it.
"The last thing I would want is my mascara to be running. That is not a good look."
Even a pre-gig tipple is out of the question.
Richie laughed: "Alcohol before a show? No, no, we don't do that.
"Back in The Commodores days you could do anything. You're bulletproof.
"But now, alcohol? No. Just get me out on stage with as much water and things to get the electrolytes going, and that is it.
"I don't even know how we survived the seventies and eighties. It was fun, though."
Richie added: "Ten years ago I used to love red wine, and I tried to let that be my potion to bring me down.
"That phased out of my whole existence as purple teeth by the end of the tour was not going to be the way I wanted to go.
"I get a great bite to eat, lots of water and just wait for yourself to come down."