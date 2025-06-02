Huge Music Star Invites 'Dying' King Charles On Stage for Singalong at During Massive Tour As Monarch, 76, Continues Grueling Cancer Fight

Hello hitmaker Richie has enjoyed a long friendship with Charles, 76, and performed at his Coronation concert at Windsor Castle in 2023.

Asked about the prospect of linking up for a memorable singalong, Richie said: "If The King wants to sing Easy like Sunday Morning with me, that's fantastic. It would be a hoot."

Richie then paid tribute to the monarch by complimenting his dedication to service, along with his wife, Queen Camilla, 77.

He said: "He is probably going to be the first royal to travel as much as you can imagine.

"I can see him moving around quite a bit, but is he going to pop into the show and surprise me? You never know.

"Now Camilla, that would be possible.

"She is a hoot in the kindest of respects. She is so funny, and she has such a good sense of humor.

"They both do. I love her sense of humor."