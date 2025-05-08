'Lousy Attitudes': How 'Idol' Judges Lionel Richie, 75, and Luke Bryan, 48, Have Turned TV Songfest Into a Behind-The-Scenes Hotbed of Jealousy

Jelly Roll is a big hit on American Idol, as viewership is way up since he came aboard as artist-in-residence – but RadarOnline.com can reveal his popularity doesn't extend to some of the judges.

"Jelly Roll is so warm and friendly, he's brought this lightness to the whole set," revealed a show insider. "Almost everyone loves him – he even has (host) Ryan Seacrest joking around, which is a huge accomplishment these days because Ryan's normally so serious all the time."

Jelly Roll, 40, helped Idol beat its dominating rival, The Voice, in viewership in a head-to-head battle on April 7.