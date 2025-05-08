'Lousy Attitudes': How 'Idol' Judges Lionel Richie, 75, and Luke Bryan, 48, Have Turned TV Songfest Into a Behind-The-Scenes Hotbed of Jealousy
Jelly Roll is a big hit on American Idol, as viewership is way up since he came aboard as artist-in-residence – but RadarOnline.com can reveal his popularity doesn't extend to some of the judges.
"Jelly Roll is so warm and friendly, he's brought this lightness to the whole set," revealed a show insider. "Almost everyone loves him – he even has (host) Ryan Seacrest joking around, which is a huge accomplishment these days because Ryan's normally so serious all the time."
Jelly Roll, 40, helped Idol beat its dominating rival, The Voice, in viewership in a head-to-head battle on April 7.
Despite the success, some of the other judges are said to be jealous of Jelly Roll's impact and all the attention he's getting.
While season 23 newcomer Carrie Underwood, 42, is a friend to the country superstar and supports him wholeheartedly, sources said Lionel Richie, 75, and Luke Bryan, 48, feel threatened by the Son of a Sinner singer.
An insider shared: "They may be polite to his face, but they're jealous of Jelly's success and griping to each other that this guy is stealing their thunder.
"Their lousy attitude is becoming a problem for other people who work on the show. No one can understand why Lionel and Luke can't just be happy that Idol's been doing great since Jelly Roll came on board."
Last season, Jelly Roll was a guest mentor and performer, but his role has greatly expanded. And the big guy has apparently taken to Hollywood like a duck on a June bug.
The insider said: "He lives in Nashville, so he's got a big, rented place in L.A. and he's been having everyone over. He has a chef cooking up big meals and they're all eating together and hanging out late and bonding."
While Underwood seems to be all in, sources said the other judges aren't fans.
"Jelly Roll already has a great connection with Carrie because of the country music world," noted the insider.
"They have a very comfortable vibe. He really is so warm and joyful as he seems.
"It's too bad Lionel and Luke can't appreciate Jelly Roll and what his presence has done for the show."