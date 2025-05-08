Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Lionel Richie

'Lousy Attitudes': How 'Idol' Judges Lionel Richie, 75, and Luke Bryan, 48, Have Turned TV Songfest Into a Behind-The-Scenes Hotbed of Jealousy

Photo of Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan
Source: BILLBOARD.COM

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan accused of 'lousy attitudes' fueling 'Idol' backstage jealousy and tension.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 8 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jelly Roll is a big hit on American Idol, as viewership is way up since he came aboard as artist-in-residence – but RadarOnline.com can reveal his popularity doesn't extend to some of the judges.

"Jelly Roll is so warm and friendly, he's brought this lightness to the whole set," revealed a show insider. "Almost everyone loves him – he even has (host) Ryan Seacrest joking around, which is a huge accomplishment these days because Ryan's normally so serious all the time."

Jelly Roll, 40, helped Idol beat its dominating rival, The Voice, in viewership in a head-to-head battle on April 7.

Article continues below advertisement
lousy attitudes lionel richie luke bryan idol jealousy backstage
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest has loosened up on set thanks to Jelly Roll’s infectious charm.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the success, some of the other judges are said to be jealous of Jelly Roll's impact and all the attention he's getting.

While season 23 newcomer Carrie Underwood, 42, is a friend to the country superstar and supports him wholeheartedly, sources said Lionel Richie, 75, and Luke Bryan, 48, feel threatened by the Son of a Sinner singer.

An insider shared: "They may be polite to his face, but they're jealous of Jelly's success and griping to each other that this guy is stealing their thunder.

"Their lousy attitude is becoming a problem for other people who work on the show. No one can understand why Lionel and Luke can't just be happy that Idol's been doing great since Jelly Roll came on board."

Article continues below advertisement
lousy attitudes lionel richie luke bryan idol jealousy backstage
Source: AMERICANIDOL/INSTAGRAM

Carrie Underwood backs Roll as tensions simmer among longtime 'Idol' judges.

Article continues below advertisement

Last season, Jelly Roll was a guest mentor and performer, but his role has greatly expanded. And the big guy has apparently taken to Hollywood like a duck on a June bug.

The insider said: "He lives in Nashville, so he's got a big, rented place in L.A. and he's been having everyone over. He has a chef cooking up big meals and they're all eating together and hanging out late and bonding."

While Underwood seems to be all in, sources said the other judges aren't fans.

Article continues below advertisement
lousy attitudes lionel richie luke bryan idol jealousy backstage
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are reportedly irked by Roll's rising spotlight.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of George Clooney and Amal

'His Body Language is Betraying Him': George Clooney Telling Lies About His 'Crumbling' Marriage to Wife Amal, Body Language Expert Claims

Split photo of Bianca Censori, Jennifer Lopez

Free the Nipple — Bianca Censori, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and More Celebrities Who Bared It All

"Jelly Roll already has a great connection with Carrie because of the country music world," noted the insider.

"They have a very comfortable vibe. He really is so warm and joyful as he seems.

"It's too bad Lionel and Luke can't appreciate Jelly Roll and what his presence has done for the show."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.