'His Body Language is Betraying Him': George Clooney Telling Lies About His 'Crumbling' Marriage to Wife Amal, Body Language Expert Claims
George Clooney has brushed off reports of marital troubles by insisting he and wife Amal have never had a single argument – but a body language expert has said the Ocean's Eleven hunk is full of baloney, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Susan Constantine, coauthor of the upcoming book How to Spot a Liar in Seven Seconds, said Clooney's declaration that he and human rights attorney Amal are "trying to find something to fight about" is rife with signs of deception.
Constantine said: "There is a distinct shift in his body language when he talks about his wife. It's obvious it's something very sensitive to him because he does a lot of deflecting."
She explained George's rapid eye blinking during a recent TV interview is a sign of fabrication or stretching the truth, and rubbing his thumbs together is a sign of anxiety.
She added stretching out his legs whenever he spoke of Amal is another telltale sign.
Constantine continued: "He leaked out the three indicators of deception like bam, bam, bam, and that tells me there is something he's not telling us. I think he's not being completely forthright.
"In short, his body language is betraying him."
Amal, 47, was a no-show for 64-year-old George's heralded Broadway opening of the play Good Night, and Good Luck, which sources said was a passion project for him but angered Amal because it demanded too much of his time away from her and their 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.