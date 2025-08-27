Travis Kelce's Dad Reveals Secrets of NFL Star's Engagement to Taylor Swift and Claims Proposal Took Place 'Two Weeks Ago' After Much 'Prodding' From Himself and the Singer's Own Father

RadarOnline.com can reveal Ed Kelce has shed fresh details on the bombshell engagement , which the superstar couple shared on their social media accounts on Tuesday.

Ed says both himself and Taylor's dad Scott gave Travis gentle encouragement to pop the question.

Ed later said he learned of the engagement news on a joint Facetime call with Travis' mom Donna and Taylor's parents.

And he's told how he, and Taylor's dad Scott , actively encouraged the Kansas City Chiefs' star to propose, saying the engagement happened a few weeks ago after "several weeks of prodding from myself and Scott Swift.'"

Kelce Senior told how the pair have been living in a private love bubble for a fortnight after his son got down on one knee.

The 74-year-old told how the proposal came at a garden in Missouri when the pair were on their way to a dinner reservation.

He told how the garden adorned with flowers in Lee's Summit provided the perfect setting for Travis when he popped the question, saying: "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine.'"

Ed added: "They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

Speaking of the proposal itself, the proud dad shared the advice he bestowed on Travis and said: "He was going to put it off till this week.

"I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event.

"When you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."