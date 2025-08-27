Your tip
Travis Kelce's Dad Reveals Secrets of NFL Star's Engagement to Taylor Swift and Claims Proposal Took Place 'Two Weeks Ago' After Much 'Prodding' From Himself and the Singer's Own Father

picture of Ed Kelce, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA/@TaylorSwift;Instagram

Ed Kelce has provided fresh details of his son's engagement to Taylor Swift and claims the NFL star proposed two weeks ago.

Aug. 27 2025, Published 5:58 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce's dad claims the NFL star proposed to Taylor Swift two weeks ago.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Ed Kelce has shed fresh details on the bombshell engagement, which the superstar couple shared on their social media accounts on Tuesday.

'Several Weeks Of Prodding'

Picture of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement
Source: @taylorswift;Instagram

Ed says both himself and Taylor's dad Scott gave Travis gentle encouragement to pop the question.

Kelce Senior told how the pair have been living in a private love bubble for a fortnight after his son got down on one knee.

And he's told how he, and Taylor's dad Scott, actively encouraged the Kansas City Chiefs' star to propose, saying the engagement happened a few weeks ago after "several weeks of prodding from myself and Scott Swift.'"

Ed later said he learned of the engagement news on a joint Facetime call with Travis' mom Donna and Taylor's parents.

'It Was Beautiful'

Picture of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement
Source: @taylorswift;Instagram

Kelce Senior claims the proposal took place as the couple headed to dinner.

The 74-year-old told how the proposal came at a garden in Missouri when the pair were on their way to a dinner reservation.

He told how the garden adorned with flowers in Lee's Summit provided the perfect setting for Travis when he popped the question, saying: "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine.'"

Ed added: "They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

Speaking of the proposal itself, the proud dad shared the advice he bestowed on Travis and said: "He was going to put it off till this week.

"I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event.

"When you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Fan Frenzy

picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

The superstar couple's engagement sparked an outpouring of excitement from fans.

Ed also confirmed Travis and Taylor haven't decided when they will be tying the knot yet.

The couple sent fans into a frenzy when they announced their engagement on Tuesday.

Taylor captioned the post: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The Grammy winner also revealed her jaw-dropping diamond engagement ring in the post — the stunning band is an Old Mine Brilliant Cut and appears to be from Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry. It is worth an estimated $675,000 to $1million.

The star shared the post on her Instagram, set to the ballad So High School, which is about her enduring love for Travis.

Picture of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement
Source: @taylorswift;Instagram

Taylor's engagement ring is estimated to be worth between $675,000 to $1million.

The couple, both 35, went public with their relationship in September 2023 when the singer appeared alongside Travis' mother, Donna, at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Since that day, their romance has captivated the world, with Taylor supporting Travis' run to two Super Bowls while the NFL star has travelled alongside her around the globe on her wildly successful Eras tour.

In the wake of the announcement, Taylor, Travis and her hit Love Story began trending.

Taylor's longtime pals, supermodel Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne were quick to like the post, showing support from her girl squad.

