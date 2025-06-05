EXCLUSIVE: How Tom Cruise Cheated Death Shooting Latest 'Mission: Impossible' Film — After We Revealed How His Stunt Obsession Is Leaving Him 'Gambling With Life'

Daredevil Tom Cruise cheated death while filming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – after nearly getting stuck on the wing of a biplane shortly before the aircraft ran out of fuel, according to the flick's director.

RadarOnline.com can reveal moviemaker Christopher McQuarrie recently recounted the scary sequence, which took place over South Africa, while speaking to an audience at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cruise, who famously pushes himself to do his own extreme stunts, chose to float between the wings of the plane in zero gravity – even after hearing words of warning from professionals.