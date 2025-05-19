EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's 'Death Wish' — How Injury-Addled Adrenaline Junkie Is Risking His Life Aged 62 By Planning Even More Deadly 'Mission: Impossible' Stunts

Tom Cruise has vowed not to slow down when it comes to his money-spinning Mission: Impossible franchise – but sources tell RadarOnline.com he is cashing checks his body can't withstand.

"I'm always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film," the star confirmed while grinning during a recent appearance on Australia's Today show.

He added: "There's numerous other films that we're actively working on right now."

But at 62, the Hollywood star's body is creaking after a series of injuries from stunts that could have killed him.